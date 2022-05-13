This week’s recipes can be either time consuming or really quick

Chinese Pepper Steak from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka served over rice looks yummy. We thank the ladies of the Sertoma Club for their recipes.

From Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood loaned to us by Claire Ellington, we have Quick Oven Stew. The recipe was hand-written by Claire on a page in the book reserved for “extra recipes.” We think you will enjoy this easy, delicious way of fixing stew beef.

If you like scallops, try Scallop Oriental from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka. The recipe calls for broccoli including florets and stalks. Regarding the broccoli stalks, if you cut off the florets, then peel the stalk with a potato peeler, you have a good bit more of that wonderful vegetable, tender, moist, and tasty, that you might otherwise throw away.

From the little paperback cookbook titled The Original Country Cookbook that I recently rescued from my over-stuffed bookcase, I will share with you a recipe for Country Fried Tomatoes. I hope you enjoy this different way of fixing fresh, ripe tomatoes.

From Treasures and Pleasures, we have Mary Jo Goodwin’s skillet okra. It calls for FRESH okra, tomatoes, and corn. And a little gumbo seasoning.

A while back, I said in this column that my friend Amanda advised anyone using tortillas to either make them or get them from a Mexican market. She looked at this recipe from The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, by Jean Hewitt, for Corn Tortillas, and said it looks similar to the recipe that she uses at home. She doesn’t use wax paper to form them though. She rolls them into little balls (bigger than a golf ball) and sort of smacks them flat between her palms turning them as she goes. She said to look for the Masa Harina in the Hispanic or International food aisle of your grocery store. There are different brands, not just Quaker.

Sue Chambliss shares her recipe for Quick Biscuits. This recipe comes from Plains Pot Pourri.

From The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’? we have Josephine Ryan’s Blueberry Dessert. We appreciate the ladies of the Woman’s Club and thank them for sharing.

CHINESE PEPPER STEAK

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1-1/2 pounds sirloin steak, 1-inch thick

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 clove garlic, crushed,

OR… 1/4 teaspoon teaspoon

garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2-1/2 cups sliced green pepper

2 cups thinly sliced onion

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 cup beef bouillon

1 (6-ounce) can sliced water

chestnuts

2 tablespoons corn starch

4 green onions, cut into 1-inch

pieces

Hot cooked rice

Freeze steak for at least 1 hour so that it is easier to slice. When ready to cook, cut in 1/2-inch thick slices on the cross grain. Heat oil in skillet and add garlic, ginger and pepper. Saute until garlic is golden; add steak slices. Brown for 2 minutes. Remove meat; add green pepper and onion and cook for 3 minutes. Return meat to pan and add soy sauce, sugar, bouillon, water chestnuts, corn starch dissolved in 1/2 cup of cold water, and green onions. Simmer for about 2 minutes or until sauce thickens. Serve over hot rice. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

CLAIRE ELLINGTON’S

QUICK OVEN STEW

STEW-POT FAVORITES

OF ZELLWOOD

2 pounds lean stew meat, uncooked

1 package onion soup mix

1 can mushroom soup

1 cup water

Put meat in casserole. Mix other three ingredients and pour over meat. Cover tightly and put in 300-degree oven for three hours. NO PEEKING! Serve over noodles or rice. Serves 8.

SCALLOP ORIENTAL

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 pound calico or bay scallops, fresh or frozen

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup thinly sliced broccoli

(florets and stalks)

1 cup thinly sliced cauliflower

1 cup thinly sliced fresh

mushrooms

1/2 cup green onions, cut into 1-inch lengths

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2-1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

3/4 cup water

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 cups chow mein noodles

Thaw scallops if frozen. Rinse scallops with cold water to remove any remaining pieces of shell particles. Cut large scallops in half. Combine lemon juice, soy sauce and garlic. Pour over scallops. Let marinate while preparing vegetables. In wok, heat oil and add broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms and green onions. Stir fry 4 minutes at 300 degrees. Remove vegetables to a warm platter. Add remaining tablespoon of oil to wok, if necessary. Drain scallops; reserve marinade. Place scallops in wok. Stir fry for 1 to 2 minutes or until scallops are opaque. Add vegetables to scallops in wok. In a small bowl, combine corn starch with water, salt, pepper and reserved marinade; mix well. Add to scallops and vegetable mixture and stir only until broth is thickened. Serve over chow mein noodles. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

COUNTRY FRIED TOMATOES

Recipe from Paragon Products, Inc., The Original Country

Cookbook

4 tomatoes

3 tablespoons hot fat and butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Flour

1/2 cup milk

Salt and pepper

Cut large, solid ripe tomatoes in 1/2-inch slices. Dredge thickly with flour. Fry quickly in 2 tablespoons of hot butter or drippings, browning well on both sides. Remove to serving platter, sprinkle with salt, pepper and brown sugar. Keep warm. Add 1 tablespoon of butter to the pan fryings and blend in a tablespoon of flour. Add the milk and cook, stirring constantly. It should be about the consistency of thick cream. Pour it over the tomatoes and serve.

MARY JO GOODWIN’S

SUMMERTIME OKRA

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

3 cups sliced fresh okra

2 cups fresh corn cut from cob

4 medium tomatoes, peeled

and chopped

3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon gumbo file

(a powdered seasoning,

Zatarain’s makes it)

1/8 teaspoon hot sauce, to taste

Thoroughly rinse okra under running water. Drain well. Combine okra and next six ingredients in a large skillet. Cover and simmer 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer 20 minutes longer. Stir in gumbo file and hot sauce. Cook, stirring constantly for one minute. Remove bay leaves before serving. Yield: 10 servings.

CORN TORTILLAS

THE NEW YORK TIMES NEW

NATURAL FOODS COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

2 cups Masa Harina (specially

treated cornmeal from Quaker)

1-1/4 cups water, approximately

1/8 teaspoon salt

In a large bowl, combine the Masa Harina, water, and salt and work with the hands until it holds together. Add more water if necessary. Divide the dough into 12 balls and roll each one between sheets of wax paper to 6-inch rounds. Trim. Heat a 6- or 7-inch skillet. Add a tortilla and cook for 30 seconds. Turn and cook for 1 minute. Continue to flip and cook until flecks of brown appear on both sides. Keep tortillas warm while cooking the rest of the tortillas.Yield: twelve tortillas.

SUE CHAMBLISS’

QUICK BISCUITS

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

2 cups self-rising flour

1-3/4 cup milk (may use buttermilk)

3 tablespoons Crisco

Stir together until smooth with fork. Grease pan. Spoon out onto pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes until light brown.

JOSEPHINE RYAN’S

BLUEBERRY DESSERT

Recipe from The Apopka

Woman’s Club, Apopka, Florida

What’s Cookin’

Graham crackers

1/4 cup melted butter

1/4 cup sugar

8 ounces cream cheese

2 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

Milk

Whipped cream

1 can Comstock blueberry mix

Make a pastry of crushed Graham crackers, 1/4 cup melted butter and 1/4 cup sugar. Reserve a little for topping. Press mixture into pie plate.

In mixing bowl, mix together cream cheese, add 2 eggs, 1/4 cup sugar and enough milk to make it soupy. Spread on top of crust and bake 15 minutes in 325-degree oven.

Cool and add 1 can Comstock blueberry mix (any flavor does well, too). Top with whipped cream, sprinkle on reserved Graham crackers. Put in refrigerator overnight or for at least 2 hours.

Enjoy.