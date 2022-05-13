This Hurricane Season, Rely on the Safety of Natural Gas

It is officially that time of year when Floridians begin stocking up on canned goods and non-perishables, flashlights and batteries, and a hearty supply of bottled water. Hurricane season waits for no one, so it is imperative for individuals to prepare early. Having a solid plan in place helps ease the unpredictability of storm season and, with Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) by your side, you can ensure you and your loved ones will be well taken care of during a major storm.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1, but since 2015, there has consistently been a named storm before the start of every season. Because of this, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is debating whether to change the official start of the season from June 1 to May 15. At LANGD, we have always emphasized the importance of preparing for hurricane season sooner, rather than later. Although no official changes have been made thus far, perhaps this year more than ever it is important to plan ahead and prepare for a potentially busy storm season.

According to Colorado State University, another above-average hurricane season is in the forecast for 2022, with at least 19 named storms and nine hurricanes – four of which are projected to be Category 3 or higher. Regardless of size, any hurricane has the potential to cause electric power outages and severe damage to your home or business, even if your community is not in the eye of the storm. Fortunately, LANGD customers can rest assured knowing that, even when the power goes out, they will be covered thanks to the direct use of a reliable, resilient, and convenient energy source: natural gas.

The true beauty of natural gas is that it is delivered underground directly to your home, making it extremely dependable – especially during a storm. This is why so many essential services like hospitals, nursing homes and fire stations rely on natural gas to cook meals, keep their water hot and keep generators running.

Not only is natural gas cost-efficient, yielding an average savings of $879 per year; but it is also environmentally friendly. According to a recent article by Blue Flame Alliance, natural gas is the cleanest burning fossil fuel and helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, emitting 50-60% less carbon dioxide than coal and 30% less than petroleum.

The peace of mind that comes with knowing you and your family are protected by natural gas is priceless. Don’t delay, formulate a plan, and explore the potential for natural gas at your home now. There are also many resources to take advantage of like FloridaDisaster.org, to ensure you have everything you need to safely ride out a storm.

