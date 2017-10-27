Theresa Mott files to run for Apopka City Council Seat 1

Apopka businesswoman Theresa Mott has filed to run for Seat 1 on the Apopka City Council, becoming the third person to vie for the seat.

Alexander Smith and Gene Knight are also running for the seat that is being vacated due to the retirement of long-time Commissioner Billie Dean.

In a press release, Mott said she is running “because of her unwavering passion for the city and a desire to make it better for everyone.”

An Apopka native, Mott said she decided to run for the seat after extensive prayer, support from family and friends along with years of encouragement from residents and the business community.

She is the founder/president of Professional Executive Services, Inc., a business she began in 1998. Her company provides administrative services and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses.

Mott represents Apopka on MetroPlan Orlando’s Community Advisory Committee. MetroPlan Orlando leads transportation planning efforts in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, while the community ensures the public has the opportunity to review and evaluate all proposed transportation plans and programs.

She is the second vice president of the Apopka Woman’s Club), a civic organization that presents the annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival. Also, Mott was elected chairman of the Board of Directors with the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce – serving as its first African-American chairman. She is also a Leadership Apopka Class II graduate and a current member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

Mott, an Apopka High School graduate, said she appreciates Apopka’s strides made over the years, and is anxious to remedy its challenges.

Mott has two adult children, Norris Jr. and Bridgett, and one grandson, Triston.

An extended version of this story appears in the Friday, October 27, issue of The Apopka Chief.