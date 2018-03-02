There’s a reason Optical Eyeland has been voted #1 Optical and Eyewear business in Apopka

Always caring and always informing Optical Eyeland’s focus is to preserve the health and care of your eyesight, and their goal is to keep you informed about exciting new products and services.

They’re pleased to announce the newest technology for Hoyalux Array. The Hoyalux Array lenses have fast become an industry leader in progressive lens technology, and are a game-changing addition to their dynamic product lineup.

Featuring best-in-class Hoya Free-Form backside surfacing technology, Hoyalux Array lenses feature a custom-built lens design optimized to your individual prescription. And, now the Hoyallux Array Wrap is available for all the athletes and those patients choosing sun protection with wide frame wraps.

Array lenses use proprietary 3D design software to model nearly every scenario of how the human eyes truly see with each prescription. The result is optimal intermediate and reading area placement and balanced design symmetry for wide, stable and natural vision.

Other benefits include superior vision at all distances. You’ll find sharp, clear images that are not distorted by elliptical errors from conventional surfacing. It provides a wider viewing area for both myopic and hyperopic patents and is optimized for individual prescriptions for greatest performance of the lens design.

As summertime approaches, it’s important to note how the summer sun and activities can take its toll on your eyes, whether it comes in the form of hay fever, chlorine in swimming pools, or increased exposure to sunlight during outdoor activities in the summer months.

Your eyes are one of the most cherished of the senses. Yet people potentially expose them to danger simply by going outside.

Because the sun is just as harmful to your eyes as it is to your skin, it’s important to make sure you have your eyes checked by your eye doctor regularly, and have them dilated at least once every few eye visits to rule out diseases like diabetes.

Continuing the foundational values of their business that began twenty-eight years ago, Optical Eyeland is committed to being a family-owned and operated business that provides the greater Apopka area with unsurpassed personal eye care with the most up-to-date equipment.

Owners and operators Julie Bayly and Brian Pinckney make sure that Optical Eyeland provides young and old alike full service professional eye care and comprehensive eye examinations by appointments or by walk-ins, six days a week. With their state-of-the-art facility, they’re committed to staying on the cutting edge of technology and providing the best quality eyewear and service in the area.

They have a wide range of frames, lenses, contact lenses (bifocal, color, dailies, rigid gas permeable, etc.), and prescription sunglasses to meet every need, and they also provide a large selection of designer frames. Whether you need frame repair or replacement, layaway, accessories, or have a need for the leading technology in vision correction – they are all available at Optical Eyeland at competitive prices.

Optical Eyeland accepts most insurance plans. If Optical Eyeland is not on your provider list, give them a call and they will try to match your plan’s discounts.

Located at 730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, Optical Eyeland is located on the corner of U.S. Highway 441 and Sheeler Road, next door to RaceTrac.

Their hours of operation are Monday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call Optical Eyeland at 407-880-0335 to schedule your next appointment. Se habla Espanol.

