The specks are still biting when the wind isn’t too bad

Hello Folks,

We are off and runnin’ into the New Year. It’s hard to believe we are already halfway through the first month of 2025. We are havin’ some cool to real cold weather and that has affected some of the fishin’ in our waters.

The specks are still bitin’ if the wind isn’t blowin’ very hard. If you get a chance to go catch some specks in Lake Monroe, please make sure it’s safe. Folks are catchin’ specks in open water on minners and a few specks are bein’ caught on jigs tipped with a minner. If you want to try catchin’ a few specks on jigs, make sure you use a bright colored jig. The wind has gotten the water all stirred up and the specks will see that bright colored jig pretty quickly.

The specks are still bitin’ under the 417 bridge in Lake Jesup. Most of those specks are bein caught on minners. Folks are catchin’ some specks in Lake Kissimmee around the pads scattered throughout the lake. Most of those specks are bein’ caught on minners.

As far as the bass fishin’ goes, it depends on where you go fishin’. Folks are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners, and in some places, they are catchin’ 30 to 40 bass per trip. I see a lot of bass bein’ caught at the Headwaters in Palm Bay. Folks are catchin’ some big bass on shiners in the Kissimmee Chain as well. It’s that time of the year when shiners will give you the best shot at catchin’ a big bass.

Also, the bass fishin’ in the Butler Chain and the Maitland Chain has been really good. Some folks are free-linin’ shiners out the back of the boat over the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds throughout these chains. You can catch a few bass on artificials as well. Try fishin’ top water early in the mornin’ and then try fishin’ a chatter-bait around in those same types of area.

The bass fishin’ in one of the lakes in our area isn’t goin’ as well as others. My buddy Rich Niles fished his club’s tournament on East Lake this past weekend. Rich reports that the fishin’ was tough. A five-fish limit per angler is this club’s rules at each tournament. This past weekend it took a little over four pounds to win their tournament on East Lake. Folks, that makes for a long day on the water.

Congrats to all the anglers that endured a tough day on the water. If you fish long enough. you are goin’ to have a few of those days when you are on the water. I have had a few of those days myself. When I go fishin’, I always want to catch lots of bass, includin’ a bass over eight pounds. I always set my sights high, but some days things don’t go my way. I guess that’s why they call it fishin’ and not catchin’.

I do hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this week, or over the weekend. See you next week.

Tip of the week: Shiners for Big Bass

Save a few and good luck!