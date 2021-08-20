The Schroeder Dental Group provides all facets of general dentistry to ensure a beautiful smile

With school starting and fall fast approaching, now’s the time to let the Schroeder Dental Group help you achieve your picture-perfect smile.

Dr. Katrina Schroeder can help with any smile concerns that impact your appearance or self-esteem, such as caps that are mismatched, teeth that have become stained or yellowed, or gapped, chipped, cracked or missing teeth. The Schroeder Dental Group has state-of-the-art dental implants, whitening, bonding, crowns, veneers and other cosmetic options that will help create the gorgeous smile you’ve been wanting.

Dr. Schroeder offers everything from routine cleaning and fillings to complex dental work, such as root canals. Her patients have come to appreciate her kind, compassionate manner and her emphasis on patient education. She even writes books on dentistry in her spare time, two of which you can find on Amazon. She is committed to repairing and enhancing your smile by utilizing cutting edge techniques with long lasting results. Her and her staff’s mission is to ensure that all of their patients are comfortable while they work on their great smile!

Dr. Schroeder emphasizes the need for regular dental visits. This will help keep your teeth and gums in good shape. Besides brushing and flossing, a biannual checkup might be the best thing you can do for your oral health. But, what you might not know is that there’s a strong relationship between your oral health and your overall health.

Bacteria from untreated gum disease can actually spread infection to other parts of your body. Also, some non-dental conditions have symptoms that appear in the mouth. Dental examinations can reveal signs of vitamin deficiencies, osteoporosis, or more serious conditions such as diabetes or oral cancer.

Dr. Katrina Schroeder is Invisalign® certified. Invisalign® (braceless braces) is the latest offering for orthodontics. This is the ideal solution for patients who have their permanent teeth. The product is virtually invisible and removable for meals, brushing, and flossing. Dr. Schroeder also offers Zoom! Whitening.

Dr. Schroeder uses the Waterlase TM Laser Dentistry for both hard and soft tissues, such as teeth and bone. The WaterlaseTM Laser can be used to treat cavities, in many cases without the patient having to receive the shots to be numb. Most patients only feel the cool water spray of the laser.

The WaterlaseTM Laser Dentistry can also be used for soft tissue procedures, such as reshaping the gum tissue for a more aesthetic appearance and periodontal procedures. One benefit of utilizing the laser for soft tissue procedures is minimizing post-operative discomfort.

The DIAGNOdentTM is a laser that can detect cavities at their very smallest size. By using this technology, Dr. Schroeder is able to target and treat all of your small problem areas before they turn into larger issues that require more complicated procedures.

Dr. Schroeder’s office provides digital imaging with minimal radiation and immediate results. The digital images can be seen from every patient room and be immediately available to the patient.

You can rest assured in knowing Dr. Katrina Schroeder’s dental practice offers a comprehensive approach to you and your family’s entire dental care needs. Whether it’s a routine check-up or an advanced procedure, her staff is trained in the newest dental techniques and ensures that your visit is a comfortable one. They have the most up-to-date dental technology and treatments and gladly accept most insurance plans. They also offer a payment plan that allows patients without dental insurance to afford the best possible dental care.

Call the Schroeder Dental Group today at 407-886-1611.

