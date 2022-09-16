The Nauti Lobstah is a perfect place for lunch or sharing a great dinner with family and friends

Congratulations to The Nauti Lobstah! They were recently voted one of the top three Seafood Restaurants in Orlando Weekly’s “2022 Best of Orlando” issue! They were up against many incredible restaurants in Orlando and considering they have been open less than a year, they are thrilled and grateful to be on the short list of favorite places!

The owners of The Nauti Lobstah bring their knowledge, skills and experiences to this beloved Apopka seafood eatery. Chef Mike is a native Rhode Islander and a graduate of Johnson & Wales Culinary University in Providence. He brings his vast experience to The Nauti Lobstah, which is evident in the amazingly delicious menu that he has created. They have everything from New England Clam Chowdah, Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms, Oysters or Clams Casino, authentic Fish and Chips made with fresh haddock, and so much more. Think you can’t get a great steak at a seafood place….well, think again! The Nauti Lobstah features Creekstone Filet Mignon or Grilled New York Sirloin steaks, and they are mouth-watering. For the very loyal Catfish Place guests, they still have the classics available too!

Co-Owners Christine and Cara began their careers in the hospitality business early in their lives and each bring over 35 years of experience to The Nauti Lobstah. Christine grew up in New York and worked at some of the finest establishments in New York City, Honolulu, Spain and here in Orlando at the Rosen Centre Hotel and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center. Cara began her hospitality career at the Five-Star, Five-Diamond Boca Raton Resort Club and has held positions with some of New York City’s most popular restaurants. She has also spent many years in Orlando with the Rosen Centre Hotel and Loews Portofino Bay Hotel.

The Nauti Lobstah team would love for you to sail on in for a visit! Currently, they are participating in Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining which runs through October 2, and offers a three-course, fixed-price menu for $40 with $1 from every meal going to The Able Trust, a local charity that expands employment opportunities to those who are disabled. In addition, keep them in mind as the holiday season approaches. Whether your family gathering includes a visit to The Nauti Lobstah or you want to pick up some of their delicious coleslaw, sweet potato casserole, bread pudding with a warm bourbon sauce and homemade whipped cream, and yes even lobstahs for dining at home, let The Nauti Lobstah make your special gathering a time to celebrate and enjoy.

Hours of Operation are Tuesday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 407-889-7980, visit their website at www.thenautilobstah.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Their seafood puns are worth the visit!

