The miracle and beauty of the sun can become dangerous when we’re blinded by its glare

The miracle and beauty of the sun can be quickly forgotten when you are temporarily blinded by its glare. Having a bright shaft of sunlight hit you directly in the eyes is both annoying and potentially dangerous.

Usually light scatters because it bounces at varying angles off an object’s uneven surface. But if the surface is smooth, as with calm water, roads or a flat piece of metal, light reflects at one angle—such as right into your eyes. This is what we all know as glare.

Fortunately, today’s sunglasses—with or without prescription—can be modified with a technique called polarization to reduce light glare and improve vision and safety in the sun.

The benefit of polarized sunglasses is an invisible filter built into lenses to eliminate the amount of reflecting light that enters the eye. Polarized lenses not only reduce glare, they make images appear sharper and clearer, increasing visual clarity and comfort.

“Think of polarized lenses as a tool to fine-tune your vision while wearing sunglasses. They are especially useful if you spend a lot of time outdoors, are an active athlete, or find yourself in high-glare situations. The most important reason for wearing sunglasses is for UV protection,” stated Optical Eyeland co-owner Julie Bayly.

There is no question that the Florida sun reflection and glare can be hard on your eyes. If you wear glasses, the new generation Transitions lenses are a great option for people of all ages. They darken extremely fast and fade back quicker than ever before.

Transitions lenses help reduce glare, eye fatigue, and strain to create more effortless sight. All Transitions lenses block 100% of UV rays and help protect against harmful blue light from digital devices, screens, and especially bright sun.

Available at Optical Eyeland are the Transitions XTRActive style mirrors in six new colors. “People are increasingly trending toward bold, personalized fashion choices, and the Transitions Signature lens style colors reflect this trend. Along with the existing Transitions Signature lens iconic colors of gray, brown and graphite green, the new colors offer a palette with a choice for virtually every consumer,” stated Julie Bayly.

The Transitions Signature lens style colors and Transitions XTRActive style mirrors open the door to a new, fashion-conscious wearer, who wants to create a unique, personalized look with their lenses and frames. These new color and style choices will help consumers see Transitions Light Intelligent Lenses as a product that can help enhance their level of self-expression, while still helping to protect their eyes from UV and harmful blue light.

