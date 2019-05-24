The lenses of tomorrow improve contrast, acuity, night-vision, and depth and color perception

Let the technology of tomorrow make you more successful today.

Light can be both harmful and beneficial for vision as well as overall health.

Sunlight contains UV and blue light. UV light is part of the non-visible light spectrum and you’re exposed to it every day when you’re out in the sun. It can cause damage to the eyes, particularly the cornea and the lens. Blue light, which is part of the visible light spectrum, reaches deeper into the eye and its cumulative effect can cause damage to the retina.

Blue light, which is also emitted from computer screens, can cause serious damage to the retina, and prolonged exposure poses a risk factor for the onset of age-related macular degeneration. All that screen time can also lead to digital eye strain, resulting in tired eyes, headaches, itchy eyes, blurred vision, and increased sensitivity to light.

Unlike a computer screen, phones and tablets can be held wherever the user wants. It’s estimated that people hold digital devices two to nine inches closer to their eyes than they hold traditional media like newspapers, magazines, and books. That close proximity combined with the pixilated images on the screen cause the eyes to constantly be shifting in and out of focus.

In today’s world, avoiding digital devices is pretty much impossible. So many people use digital devices that it is estimated about 70 percent of the adults in the U.S. experience digital eye strain. Luckily, there are ways to protect and combat the effects of digital eye strain.

“Envision the very best for your eyes, with the most technically advanced lenses on the market,” stated Julie Bayly, co-owner and operator of Optical Eyeland of Apopka. “The lenses patients need and today’s doctors prescribe and love are Shamir Blue Zero Lenses. They’re the world’s most technologically advanced lenses, offering the ultimate in visual performance and protection from harmful light spectrums,” noted Julie.

Shamir Blue Zero Lenses provide protection from UV rays and harmful high-energy blue light without altering or distorting color perception. No other lens can support that claim.

You only get one set of eyes, and these lenses will provide a lifetime of improved contrast, acuity, and depth and color perception. Give your eyes the relaxation they deserve and protection from sources of harmful high-energy blue light, while also giving you soothing vision.

Let Optical Eyeland help ease the strain on your eyes. Their professional staff can assist you and your family with all your optical needs including comprehensive eye exams, contact lenses, and eyewear.

It’s no surprise Optical Eyeland has been voted the number one eye care and optical wear facility in Apopka since 2010. They truly care about their patients and treat you like family.

Optical Eyeland accepts most insurance plans. If Optical Eyeland is not on your provider list, give them a call and they’ll try to match your plan’s discounts.

