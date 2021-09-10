The Home Wise Michelle Chase Team mission is to deliver services that exceed your expectations

Choosing a Realtor® is the most important decision in the home sales process. The Michelle Chase HomeWise Team knows you only have one chance to make a good first impression in selling your home or to help you find your dream home.

The goals and mission that Michelle has set is to deliver services that exceed your expectations. Michelle and her team are dedicated to building great relationships, putting you, the customer first and enriching your experience through hard work, commitment, integrity and getting you the largest possible return for your home.

You can rest assured that from buyer’s agents to marketing specialists and transaction coordinator, the sale or purchase of your home is in good hands. They’re always focused on you, with passion and commitment, to making your real estate transition smooth and profitable, and this is what drives them each day.

Orlando Florida native and Apopka resident since 2002, Michelle retired in 2014 with over twenty years of corporate retail multi-unit management in the home décor industry. Her skills in management, human resources, operations, marketing and visual skills along with her passion for design and love of home have made her real estate career a perfect fit for the sale of your home, and her skills add value to your sale price.

Michelle is also an accredited home stager with the experience and objectivity to prepare a home for mass appeal in the current market and in any marketplace to engage as many buyers as possible. These skills have awarded her, America’s Top 100 Real Estate Agents-2018, featured in Top Agent magazine, HGTV interviews and one of her listings was aired on HGTV!

Along with the brand strength and superior marketing package, they know that the way your property is presented and represented should be given as much importance and consideration as any consumer product on the market. Surveys have shown that staged or re-designed homes sell faster and potentially for a higher price. All agents are not created equal, and Michelle has set the bar high.

If you’re looking for an amazing Realtor® with whom to list your home, call Michelle for a free consultation today at 407-268-6718 or visit MichelleChaseRealtor.com for more information.

Advertisement