The Good News Club at Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church is an exciting time for kids!

Does anyone know what time it is? This is always the opening for Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church’s (WSBC) Good News Club to begin. The kids then yell out, “it’s Good News Club time”.

Then, they open in prayer and begin an exciting 90-minute program of dynamic bible lessons, creative learning activities and games, inspiring missionary stories, meaningful fun songs and life changing scripture to memory.

The Good News Club is an exciting fun-filled weekly club for kids. WSBC knows they are privileged to minister to many children and especially the children at Clay Springs Elementary school, where WSBC works in partnership with the school.

“What a great ministry it is, being allowed to teach Jesus to these kids in such a fun way. Parents are given a permission slip and a flyer each year where they can choose to send their child to the Good News Club every Thursday after school from 3:00 till 4:30. We currently have 48 kids enrolled this year who faithfully come and participate in truly a dynamic club atmosphere focusing on Jesus,” stated Richard Cromas, the WSBC Outreach Ministry Program Director.

This is their 7th year with the WSBC Goods News Club at Clay Springs Elementary School. WSBC serves at the school in other areas as well by trimming the hedges, cutting branches off trees, removing weeds out of the flower beds to help keep the school looking its best in our community. They have also helped in painting the Big Black Bear (the school mascot) that sits out front. Among other things, the WSBC volunteers proctor for the teachers during testing time, twice a year.

“We are appreciative of the warm welcome and all the help the administration, teachers, and staff offer us each time we step on school property. We all serve side by side to minister, encourage, support, and hopefully inspire the students and their families at our favorite school – Clay Springs. It is with great honor God allows us, unworthy as we are, to teach the Good News to these wonderful children and encourage each child to share what they have learned to their family and friends” stated Cromas.

Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church is a gospel-centered church that was established over 50 years ago. Although they’re not the largest church in the community, they are dedicated to helping those in their community. They’re committed to connecting people to Jesus and to one another.

Pastor, Mike Davis, has been the pastor of Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church for 17 years. He is dedicated to the church, his ministry, and his weekly messages are always firmly rooted in scripture. He has a passion for making the complex simple, as he speaks truth to people in ways they can understand and apply to their everyday lives.

The weekly messages at Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church will help you grow in your spiritual walk. Because the Christian life is one of constant growth and development, they’re focused on providing biblical principles that can be applied to everyday life. They dedicate time to each other, get to know each other as friends and individuals, and spend time interacting as a church family. Their teachers and deacons are committed to help the hurting and to help those who want to grow spiritually through God’s word.

No matter what stage, age, or season you find yourself in, this church is here for you! They invite you to come just as you are and to be a part of this community of people who are moving together to discover God’s purpose and plan for their lives. They’re conveniently located at 584 N. Wekiwa Springs Road in Apopka, Florida. For more information, call 407-886-7864 or visit them at www.wsbcapopka.org.

