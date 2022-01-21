The Best Part of Lake Apopka Natural Gas District? YOU!

In 1957, forward-looking officials from Apopka, Clermont and Winter Garden recognized the area’s need for a domestic, reliable, environmentally friendly and cost-effective energy source – natural gas.

Now, over six decades and more than 26,000 customers later, Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) continues to be a “good neighbor” in the cities it serves, all while earning top industry honors and developing new and innovative ways to support its customers.

However, none of that would be possible without the commitment from the District’s customers and their passion for the community. That is why, to kick off 2022, LANGD is celebrating “Get to Know Your Customers Day” (Jan. 20) to honor its customers for their service to the District’s member cities and say “thank you” for choosing natural gas.

If you should know anything about LANGD’s residential and commercial customers, it is that they will never turn down an opportunity to make a difference. For example, during the start of the pandemic in spring 2020, the District’s customers joined LANGD staff and partners to participate in a virtual food drive through Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to help feed families in need. This effort would not have been a success without the support of LANGD’s customers, which enabled the District to raise more than $9,000 (which equates to more than 36,000 meals) to put food on the table for their fellow community members.

The selflessness of LANGD’s customers does not end there, though. In fact, after the District launched its first-ever customer assistance fund – LANGD’s Helping Hand – in 2021, willing customers pitched in to help families experiencing financial hardships pay their bills.

Aside from the care the District’s customers have for Central Florida, many customers – especially commercial customers in the restaurant business – also serve as advocates for natural gas and its many benefits.

With natural gas, chefs have access to instant heat and have better control over temperatures which allows their dishes to be evenly and thoroughly cooked to perfection. Additionally, natural gas is also a more affordable fuel and comes with a lower price tag than electric counterparts. And, contrary to several reports, the California Restaurant Association says that cooking with natural gas also does not represent a health risk in terms of indoor air quality.

LANGD enjoys getting to know all of their customers and loves to have fun with them, too. During the holiday season, the District partnered with one of its commercial customers in Winter Garden – Matthew’s Steakhouse – to award a $100 gift certificate as part of We Are Winter Garden’s 25 Days of Giveaways on the Winter Garden app. LANGD received 552 entries on their day and a LANGD customer who just moved to the area was the lucky winner!

In 2022, and beyond, the District looks forward to making more memories with its customers and partnering to make a difference in its member cities.

Ready to make the switch to natural gas? For more information on natural gas service for your home, business or vehicle, please contact the District Marketing Team at (407) 656-2737 x307, marketing@langd.org, or visit www.langd.org.

