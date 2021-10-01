Temperatures in the 60s are very welcome while on local lakes

Hello Folks,

It was great earlier this week headin’ to the lake when the temperature was 65 degrees. It was even greater headin’ across the water and the cool wind blowin’ in your face. We have been waitin’ for cooler days and, finally, they are here for sure. It was great on the water as well. Bein’ able to fish all day and the breeze keepin’ you comfortable – that’s just great.

The fishin’ is still doin’ pretty good and, in some cases, it’s been great. Rick and I fished the Harris Chain this week and we were able to put a few bass in the boat. We didn’t catch anything to brag about but it was great to be back on the water.

Central Florida Bass Hunters held its first tournament of the year on the Harris Chain last Saturday out of Lake Eustis. I don’t have the stats but there were a lot of big bass weighed in at the end of the day. There were some nice five-fish bags weighed in and it took more than 30 pounds to win the tournament. There were plenty of big bass weighed in as well and the biggest bass was more than 10 pounds. I will follow up next week once the information is released.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are still catchin’ a few specks in Lake Jesup under the State Road 417 bridge. You can also catch a few specks in Lake Monroe along with a few bluegills in the mix.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain is still doin’ good. My neighbor John and his nephew Chet are still catchin’ bass in the chain. They fished there this week and caught and released 22 bass. Their biggest bass was only 2.5 pounds. I would have to say that’s a pretty good day on the water. Congratulations, guys.

Mark at Big Toho Bait and Tackle wanted to let everyone know that his last day at the shop will be this week. He and his wife are movin’ to Alabama next month. He wanted to thank everyone for their support over the years. The shop will be closed for a few days until the new owners are approved by the board of commissioners of the town of Kissimmee. Once the new owners are approved, the shop will open back up, maybe as soon as October 6. The new owners have to be open by November 1 at the latest.

Mark did report that a few folks are catchin’ some specks on minners between the islands and between Marker 26 and Marker 27. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on minners. The bass fishin’ on West Lake has been a little slow, but folks are catchin’ a few bass on shiners. Most of the bass are bein’ caught along the edge of the hydrilla mats throughout the lake. You can catch a few bass on Ole Monster 11-in. plastic worms. Junebug has been a good color to use on West Lake.

By the time you read this report, we will be into October. I hope everyone has a great week and lets all enjoy these cooler days to come. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: cooler days.

Save a few and good luck!