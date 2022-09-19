Teenager male arrested, charged for robbery with firearm and attempted murder in Apopka

A teenage male has been arrested and charged for robbery with firearm and attempted murder after shooting a woman and fleeing in a van, according to Apopka police.

On Friday, September 16, at approximately 1 p.m., the Apopka Police Department (APD) responded to a report of a shooting in the area of West Summit and Plymouth Rock Place.

Upon arrival there, officers found a female victim suffering a gunshot wound and was administered aid until the Apopka Fire Department arrived.

The victim advised officers that a male approached her with a handgun demanding her purse and car keys on Plymouth Rock Place. Although the victim immediately surrendered her purse to the male, he still shot her and fled the area in a van, according to a statement from the APD.

Prior to being transported to the hospital, the victim provided officers with a description of the van. The victim remains in stable condition.

While checking the area for the suspect vehicle, an Apopka police officer located a van matching the description at a residence on the corner of Conure Street and Swallow Court, just a few blocks south of Apopka High School.

Out of an abundance of caution, Apopka High School was placed in a secure condition. Once contact was made with the occupants of the residence and the area was secure, Apopka High School was returned to normal operation, according to the police statement.

During the investigation, investigators located evidence connecting one of the occupants of the residence to the robbery and shooting of the victim. Investigators also located a stolen firearm inside the residence.

A 16-year-old male has been arrested on the following charges: attempted homicide during commission of felony, robbery with firearm, aggravated battery with firearm , and grand theft of firearm.