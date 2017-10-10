Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change is an environmentally friendly car wash

Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change is a member of WaterSavers®. When you wash your car on pavement, the rinse water runoff – along with all the chemicals it contains – can go to storm drains that empty directly into rivers and streams. This pollution has been proven to negatively impact aquatic life and ecosystems.

As a WaterSavers® car wash, they prevent water pollution by routing wash water to be treated prior to its return to the environment. Their car wash also uses only 40 gallons or less of fresh water per car wash – less than the typical home washing machine.

Whether you are looking for great value or top quality in Apopka, Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change has a wash package that fits every need.

Their prices are very affordable and their service is superb. So, what are you waiting for? Come down and have them take care of your car.

Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change is a privately owned and operated company, founded by Alan Schneider and Eddie Moy. Currently, there are two locations in Apopka and Dr. Phillips with a third location coming soon to West Orange County at Lakeside in Horizon West.

Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change offers a variety of packages that fits every need while being affordable. They offer $6 Express Washes and free self-service vacuums plus complete service including hand wax, vinyl treatments, spot removal, clear coat sealer, interior detail, and Wheel Brite tire dressing. They also offer a lube and oil change service featuring Castrol products. Their goal is that each of their guests leaves totally satisfied with not just a cleaned car, but also a pampered car.

Cars inside the 135-foot tunnel experience a cleansing of soaps, soft brushes, and a rinse that washes away even the most stubborn dirt, stains, and love-bugs baked on by the Florida sun. Also, the Apopka location has a laser-guided drying system that ensures precision drying for the fewest water spots.

Guests can wait for their cars in an air-conditioned waiting room, featuring cable television, free Wi-Fi, and a window into the tunnel area. Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change focuses on training for quality and makes sure that they have a friendly and comfortable environment for their customers while still providing faster service.

Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change ensures their clients have the cleanest car possible with the utmost efficiency and sensitivity to the environment.

Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change features ‘Wacky Wednesdays,’ a $4 Express Wash. In addition, guests who purchase an express oil change also receive a complimentary car wash.

Also, if you purchase any Wash Express and it rains on the day of your purchase, you can return within 48 hours and they will re-wash that vehicle absolutely free!

Sweetwater Car Wash & Express Oil Change is conveniently located at 1609 South Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka. You can also contact them at 407-814-3456 or visit their website www.sweetwatercw.com for more information.

