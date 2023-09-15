Supporting Our Community: Lake Apopka Natural Gas District’s Helping Hand

When the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in 2020, nobody could have imagined its impact on so many families trying to make ends meet. At Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD), we saw firsthand the staggering number of households that struggled to keep up with their monthly bills. We believe that nobody should have to worry about keeping their lights on and appliances running, which is why in July 2021, the District partnered with Heart of Florida United Way (HFUW) to set aside $5,000 and launch our first-ever customer assistance program: LANGD’s Helping Hand.

Over the past two years, Helping Hand has supported our community in ways we could never have imagined. The fund has supported over 70 families with overdue utility bills this year alone. The Helping Hand program is truly a testament to our community’s “good neighbor” mentality and the importance of supporting one another through hard times.

While we are proud of the impact that Helping Hand has made in our community in such a short time, we are even prouder to say that this was an employee-led program, with many members of our team as well as many of the suppliers and vendors we work with on a daily basis, having already generously donated to the fund. Every cent counts, which is why we’ve made strides to provide ways for LANGD customers to contribute, including the opportunity to round up bills to the nearest dollar to continue supporting our community members who need it the most.

Knowing we can show our community that we care and are here to help makes all the difference. Whether it’s volunteering time to sponsor community events or donating non-perishables to local fundraisers, our LANGD family knows how important and impactful it can be to lend a helping hand.

By providing financial assistance to families in need, Helping Hand has helped ensure that all families have access to natural gas services, which is essential for heating their homes and cooking their meals, even during the toughest of times.

The criteria to be eligible for Helping Hand – as set forth, reviewed, and distributed by HFUW – include being the primary account holder for a LANGD residential account, having no record of involvement in criminal activity related to tampering and having a past-due balance on your LANGD bill. Assistance is limited to twice yearly or up to $350 per household in 12 months. To apply, customers must provide their name, contact information, LANGD account number, and a copy of their most recent bill. If you or someone you know believe they may qualify for financial assistance with their LANGD gas utility bills, contact our customer service department at (407) 656-2734.

If you want to donate to the Helping Hand fund, check out LANGD.org to learn more or contact us at (407) 656-2734. We are grateful for the generosity of our customers, employees and other community members who have donated to Helping Hand, and we believe the best is yet to come.

At LANGD, we will always work hard to ensure families in need have access to natural gas. Learn about switching to resilient and reliable natural gas with the District’s marketing team at (407) 656-2734 x307, marketing@langd.org or visit www.langd.org for more information.

