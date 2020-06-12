Summer weather arrived before official start of summer

Hello Folks,

Well, folks if you haven’t noticed yet, summer is here. Summer is scheduled to start on Saturday, June 20, but I believe it started a little earlier this week.

Rick and I got on the water this week to do some fishin’ and it was hot, and there was no breeze blowin’. We fished Lake Dora and Lake Carlton and the bite was slow for us.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reported that folks were catchin’ some bass in the Harris Chain, but most of the bass were bein’ caught offshore, around submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds. Most of the bass were bein’ caught on lipless crank-bait.

The bass fishin’ has been really good on the Kissimmee Chain. The MLF tour started their tournament this week on Sunday. Lots of bass are bein’ caught on the chain. They are catchin’ some nice bass up to 9 lbs. each. Lots of the bass are bein’ caught around movin’ water.

We have been havin’ some rainy days and the water is flowin’ into the lake. So, if you decide to go fishin’, check out those areas where you have some water flowin’ into the lake. You just might find some nice bass hangin’ around those type of areas.

If you fish the St. Johns River, you should find lots of feeder creeks flowin’ into the river and in the mouth of the canals. Make sure you take some time to fish these areas where the water is flowin’ into the river. Kyle also reports folks are catchin’ lots of panfish in all the lakes and chains in our area. The St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Jesup have been producin’ some nice stringers of bluegills and shellcrackers.

Get you some red worms and the family and go have some fun catchin’ panfish. Kyle also reports some specks are still bein’ caught under the 417 bridge in Lake Jesup. The good news is if you fish the bridge for some specks, you will have some shade to keep you cooler.

Kyle also gave me a report on the Butler Chain from last week. The bass fishin’ has been pretty good on the chain. You can catch lots of small bass and an occasional big ’un.

Most of the bass are bein’ caught on lipless crank-baits, top-water baits, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. You can also catch some bass on lipless crank-baits like Rat-L-Traps, and Red Eye Shad baits.

If you go fishin’, make sure you take along lots of water and Gatorade and keep yourself hydrated throughout the day. It’s hot and the last thing you want to do is to be caught on the water without plenty of water.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get out and do some fishin’ this weekend. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: movin’ water.

Save a few and good luck!