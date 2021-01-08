Study will determine long-range changes for Rock Springs Road/Welch Road

Now that some upgrades have been made to the Rock Springs Road/Welch Road intersection, more focus will turn to creating a traffic study to explore what is considered Apopka’s worst junction for traffic congestion.

According to city of Apopka Traffic Engineer Pam Richmond via email, MetroPlan Orlando has arranged funding for the current fiscal year and assigned a consultant to conduct an Access Management and Intersection Study.

Part of the intersection upgrade’s Phase 2, the study will explore beyond the intersection for mobility improvements in the area and assess, in part, moving transmission poles, the need to widen Welch Road, and adding turn lanes to the intersection.

MetroPlan Orlando is a metropolitan planning organization that heads transportation planning efforts in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

“The project scope of services is under review and we are hoping to have the kick-off meeting in January,” Richmond said via email. “I don’t know the project timeline yet, but I would guess the study will take around nine months to complete. Once the study is completed and the recommended improvements are accepted, the city and county will seek funding through MetroPlan for the next project phases which are design, ROW (right of way) and construction.”

