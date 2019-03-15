Stop in and see why Tuffy Auto Service Centers was voted Apopka’s #1 Auto Service Center

Tuffy Auto Service Centers, has been voted the #1 Auto Repair Center in the Best of Apopka since 2010 for a reason.

Since 1970, Tuffy Auto Service Centers has been committed to treating their customers with honesty, respect, and professionalism. Apopka’s Tuffy Auto Service Centers exemplifies this commitment and the public agrees.

Owner and operator Ron Bussiere has been serving the community with this type of service since he opened his local Tuffy Auto Service Centers November 1, 1997.

Ron and his staff know that today’s consumers shop for more than price. They want exemplary service and quality. And Tuffy Auto Service Centers in Apopka delivers on all three.

“We’re always so happy to receive awards for Best Auto Repair Center,” says Tuffy Auto Service Centers owner Ron Bussiere. “We have a great team of technicians who work very well together. We do our very best to take care of all our customers in a timely and professional manner.” Ron went on to say, “On behalf of the Apopka Tuffy team, I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to vote for us over the years in the Best of Apopka contest.”

With a complete list of full-service automotive care, from tires and brake service to oil changes and alignments, you can count on Tuffy Auto Service Centers to fix nearly every problem on every make and model of vehicle, foreign and domestic. All Tuffy Auto Service Centers’ technicians are certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.

“One of the ways we exceed our customers’ expectations is making sure every customer is getting the best possible service available. We are upfront with our customers regarding their existing auto repair needs. We never over-sell or pressure our customers. We give honest advice with the best competitive pricing in the area,” stated manager Mark Clouthier.

Tuffy Auto Service Centers uses the most up-to-date, computerized diagnostic equipment and technical information systems available. Regardless of whether your car is a classic or one of the newer high-tech cars, they have the resources, equipment, and the know-how to fix and service your vehicles, therefore accomplishing the work in an effective and most efficient manner.

Rest assured the staff at Tuffy Auto Service Centers will always go the extra mile to make sure you are treated like family. They have nine bays to expedite your vehicle servicing, and are conveniently located at 1675 E. Semoran Boulevard in Apopka, which is across the street from Racetrac and Aldi on 436.

Make sure you check out the money saving coupons in The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers. Tuffy Auto Service Centers is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Call them soon at 407-884-4441 to schedule an appointment or to find the best time to come in for service on your vehicle.

As a courtesy reminder, Tuffy Auto Service Centers will check your tire pressure and fluid levels for free during regular business hours.

