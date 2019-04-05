Step into spring with new flooring from FlooringMaster, your community expert.

FlooringMaster challenges the current way that big boxes and national flooring retailers treat their customers.

FlooringMaster is committed to be the first choice for flooring projects by exceeding customers’ expectations in terms of personalized service, professional project management, expert installation, and product choice, quality, and durability.

Throughout the years, FlooringMaster has realized that their competitors treat potential customers as simple mediums to generate more income and create profits (without adding value), instead of building long-term relationships to which customers would be happy to refer the company to their friends and family.

FlooringMaster’s product selection covers all areas of materials you might consider for a flooring design in your home. They can help you with both residential and commercial flooring. Their selection includes carpet, hardwood, laminate, ceramic tile, vinyl, and specialty products from bamboo to slate, and accents like glass. They create their product selection to give you a beautiful assortment from only the finest manufacturers, from both North America and around the world, and they believe it is a collection unmatched anywhere else.

At FlooringMaster, your design associate is someone who will come to your home with the specific skill to design for you the flooring solution to inspire you, and that is perfect for your home. All of FlooringMaster’s design associates are trained to be an expert in both flooring knowledge and flooring design. They are experts in knowing the features and benefits of all types of flooring material, and how to create for you the right design, either from one material, or using several in one design. Their job is to inspire you, and to open up for you a world of opportunity to create the most beautiful and appropriate flooring solution.

The FlooringMaster customer experience is what really separates this company from their competition. It is made up of several simple and integrated steps that all add up to them exceeding your expectations. Upon your first contact with FlooringMaster, you will be listened to, and they will gather all the necessary information from you to ensure that their in-home and complimentary flooring design consultation will be productive and satisfactory to you. FlooringMaster pledges to you that they will always strive to deliver the following:

• Confirmation of your appointment

•They will arrive to your appointment on time and fully prepared to design a flooring solution that will inspire you.

•They will always respect your home.

•Your flooring associate will create a custom solution that inspires you.

•You will have a proposal and a design suggestion in your hand at the time of your in-home estimate or within 48 hours of the appointment.

•They will take all possible steps to ensure that the flooring installation process is smooth and successful.

•They will confirm your scheduled installation and will arrive on time.

FlooringMaster guarantees their workmanship, and upon the completion of your flooring installation, they will walk you through the work and review the maintenance and upkeep requirements of your floor.

FlooringMaster is always available to you, and will stay in contact with you should you have further questions or would like additional flooring design and inspirational solutions.

FlooringMaster is a family owned business with four locations throughout Central Florida. Stop in to their Apopka showroom located at 380 Semoran Commerce Place, Suite 105. Their hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are available on Sundays by appointment only.

Call them today at 407-814-3696 or visit them online at flooringmaster.com.

