State wrestlers

The Apopka High School girls wrestling team took eighth place out of 94 schools at the state championship meet and Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando. Assenach Gregorie finished sixth in the 160-lb. weight class, while Sarah Belizaire took fourth in the 147-lb. class. Rebecca Belizaire placed second in the 128-lb. class, falling by one point in triple overtime in the state title match. Ysabela Hart won three matches and was one away from placing. Head coach Bruce McMillian (l) is completed his 35th season of coaching wrestling, all but one at Apopka High. He is assisted by Matt Anderson (r).