State has grants available for high school fishing teams

Hello Folks,

Back-to-school season is under way.

Florida parents, teachers, and school staff can now apply for funding to support school fishin’ clubs for students. The previously named High School Fishing Program is now called School Fishing Club Program. For the year 2022-23, the FWC is taking applications for funding through Florida R3 Fishing Grant. The application period is open now until September 16. The grant will award 40 high school clubs or teams $500 to assist with club expenses. You can go to MyFWC.com/SFC and find the application under Florida’s R3 Grant Program. You can complete the form online or download the application to submit by mail or email. The School Fishing Club program is an important program for teaching the next generation of anglers about ethical angling and conservation in Florida. I hope your school will be involved in this program for your students.

The fishin’ this week hasn’t improved much since last week. The bass fishin’ is still somewhat slow but folks are still catchin’ some nice stringers of bass, especially on the Kissimmee Chain. The Xtreme Bass Series finished up the eighth divisional event of the season on the Kissimmee Chain. Congrats to the team of George Short and Santos Solis for their first-place finish. They weighed in five bass that tipped the scales at 30.97 lbs. They also had big bass of the tournament which hit the scales at 9.25 lbs.

The bass fishin’ on John’s Lake is still a little slow. The Xtreme Bass Series held its tournament there on August 7 and it took only 14.09 lbs. to win. Congrats to Chase Morgan and Ethan Shelton on the winnin’ stringer. As you can see, there’s a big difference between chains.

Folks are catchin’ a few panfish in the Harris Chain but it’s really slow. You will do best with red worms, crickets, or grass-shrimp. The specks are in deep water holes for the summer. You will need jigs tipped with a minner to get the bait down in the deep holes in order to catch some specks. The bass fishin’ has been a little slow on the Harris Chain. It’s been hot but you can get on the water early and catch a few bass feedin’ at first light. You can also catch a few bass late in the day as well. You will just have to dodge the afternoon thunderstorms. Look for runnin’ water from the creeks that feed into the chain. You will find some bass feedin’ in those type of areas in the chain.

The Butler Chain is still good for numbers. Folks aren’t catchin’ too many big bass but they are catchin’ plenty of schoolers and small bass. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on plastic worms, jigs, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you have a great week, and hopefully get on the water and do some fishin’.

Tip of the week: early or late.

Save a few and good luck!