Start your year off right with a happy, healthy smile

Apopka Dental Art is a complete family dentistry practice.

The staff is dedicated to providing you with the personalized, gentle care that you should expect and deserve from your dental care provider. They understand that visiting the dentist can be intimidating.

The staff will go above and beyond to make sure you are comfortable physically and mentally before you ever open wide and say aahhh. They know the importance of being there for their patients and taking good care of your mouth is a big part of taking care of your whole body. The benefits of maintaining that wholesome smile are plain to see, boosting confidence and improving your overall sense of well-being.

Dr. Lyne Sy Tangco’s dental practice offers you a comprehensive approach to your entire dental care needs. Whether it’s a routine check-up or an advanced procedure, her staff is trained in the newest dental techniques, and ensures that your visit is a comfortable one.

Apopka Dental Art provides all aspects of general dentistry, including cosmetic services, crowns and bridges, dentures, partials, composite fills, full exams, oral cancer screenings, and 30-minute home whitening.

Along with cutting edge equipment, the sterilization center ensures that Dr. Sy Tangco’s patients will have the highest standard of care and cleanliness. Apopka Dental Art has experience with the most up-to-date dental technology and treatment.

Apopka Dental Art provides digital imaging with minimal radiation and immediate results. In many cases, patients getting fillings do not have to receive shots to be numb, and they are very proud that their office still does hand scales. Apopka Dental Art keeps an eye on the costs of dental care and they accept most insurance. Apopka Dental Art is a private practice in Apopka accepting four major HMO plans such as Cigna, Delta, Guardian, and Metlife/Safeguard. They also offer a dental premier plan and convenient monthly payment plans with approved credit.

Dr. Lyne Sy Tangco graduated from The University of the East in the Philippines, and is fully certified in innovative new treatments such as implants. Once you meet Dr. Lyne Sy Tangco, you can see why she’s so popular with her patients. Her remarkable proficiency is perfectly complemented by her warm personality. Whatever your dental need is, you can rest assured that Dr. Lyne Sy Tangco is qualified with her 20 years of practiced dentistry experience.

The staff at Apopka Dental Art is proud to provide their patients with the highest standard of care. Dr. Lyne Sy Tangco does all cleanings herself for her patients and the staff helps facilitate appointments for their patients.

Do you want to feel more confident about your smile? Have you seen all of the advertisements on teeth whitening and not sure what product would be best for you?

Give your smile a facelift with Apopka Dental Art’s home whitening special. The opalescence take-home system is completely customized. Impressions of your teeth are taken and used to create customized trays that fit perfectly and comfortably. At home, you fill the trays with syringes of opalescence powerful whitening gel. The recommended application is one time a day for 30 minutes. This customized take-home whitening system special is $199.99.

Apopka Dental Art is conveniently located in the Wekiva Centre at 1706 East Semoran Boulevard, Suite 106 in Apopka. You can give them a call at 407-886-8817 to set up an appointment. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Emergencies are welcome! Creole and Tagalog are spoken.

