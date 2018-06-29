Start getting ready for the patriotic holiday with some outdoor cooking

We Americans celebrate Independence Day on July 4th each year. This day is one of our very favorite holidays. It was on this day in 1776 that we adopted our Declaration of Independence wherein we declared: we would separate from the British Empire; and that WE WOULD BE A FREE PEOPLE, no longer subject to British oppressive rule. We owe our gratitude to our brave forefathers for their many sacrifices in order that we have the freedoms we have today.

And, celebrate, we do! Usually with lots of special foods, get-togethers with friends and family, and fireworks. For the food portion of this distinctive celebration, we have found some favored dishes for you to prepare and enjoy.

We have Mrs. Alston Ramsay’s Carolina Barbecued Chicken that is oven baked. This recipe is shared by Charleston Receipts.

From Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook, Eloise Surrette’s Steaks on Sticks is deliciously grilled for our celebration of Independence Day… or any day, for that matter.

Mrs. Bob Meyers shares her recipe for Barbecue Sauce with us through Treasures and Pleasures, from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka.

From New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock, we have Anna Kennedy’s Shrimp Salad and Nancy Payne’s Chicken Salad. I believe the Shrimp Salad might be good with elbow macaroni instead of potatoes if you don’t have fresh potatoes.

Peter Leathersich shares his Cabbage Salad for 100 in First Presbyterian Church of Apopka’s Treasures and Pleasures. If you don’t want this amount, you will be able to divide and conquer. (tee hee.)

From First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda’s A Taste of Heaven, Phyllis Tipton’s Mango Bread is wonderfully tasty and can be prepared beforehand to slice for serving at your picnic table or your fancy dining table, whichever suits.

For a beautiful and delicious dessert, try Lillian Hecker’s Hummingbird Cake that we found in Treasures and Pleasures from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka. It must be refrigerated because it has no artificial ingredients to keep it from spoiling.

MRS ALSTON RAMSAY’S

(HAZEL HUNTER)

CAROLINA BARBECUED CHICKEN

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

Juice of 1 lemon

Vinegar

Water

Salt to taste

Black and red pepper to taste

1/4 pound butter

1 broiling-size chicken (which is next size down from a fryer)

Measure lemon juice, add equal amount of vinegar; measure lemon juice and vinegar, add equal amount of water. Add seasonings, then melted butter. Split chicken in half. Cover with above liquid ingredients; place breast side down in oven under flame; set broiler at 300 degrees. Baste frequently, turning chicken after 1 hour, cooking about 2 hours altogether. Turn broiler higher last half-hour to brown chicken. Serves two.

ELOISE SURRETTE’S

STEAKS ON STICKS (Grill)

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

3-1/2 pounds boneless steak, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 clove garlic, cut

2 tablespoons olive oil

20 small white onions

Salt and pepper to taste

Rub steak cubes with garlic and brush with olive oil. Arrange cubes on green wooden sticks or skewers, alternating each with an onion. Grill over hot bed of charcoal. Brush, if desired, with your favorite barbecue sauce.

MRS. BOB MEYER’S

BARBECUE SAUCE

from 1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church of Apopka

Treasures and Pleasures

1 16-ounce can tomatoes

1/2 cup vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup ketchup

1 large onion, chopped

1 teaspoon chili powder

Combine all in large pot. Simmer on low heat for 30 minutes, until thick. Let sit at room temperature one hour before serving.

ANNA KENNEDY’S

SHRIMP SALAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

5 potatoes, cooked and diced

3 boiled eggs, chopped

3 stalks celery, diced

1 tiny jar sweet salad cubes (pickles)

1 pound boiled shrimp

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Dash mustard

Combine all ingredients and chill. Serves four.

NANCY PAYNE’S

CHICKEN SALAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2 cups cooked chicken, chopped

1 can Mandarin oranges, drained

1 cup grapes, peeled and cut in half

1 4-ounce package almond slivers

1-1/2 cups sour cream

2 tablespoons Miracle Whip

1/4 cup celery, finely chopped

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients and chill. Serve on bed of lettuce.

PETER LEATHERSICH’S

CABBAGE SALAD FOR 100

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

6 cups salad oil

8 cups vinegar

8 cups granulated sugar

13 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons pepper

10 cups chopped parsley

40 medium onions, sliced thin

8 grated carrots for color

160 cups (40 quarts) cabbage, shredded

Combine cabbage, sliced onion, parsley and carrots and toss them with a few cubes of ice to keep them fresh. In separate bowl, combine other ingredients and mix thoroughly. When ready to serve, drain water and ice from vegetables, add salad dressing, and toss thoroughly.

PHYLLIS TIPTON’S MANGO BREAD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups ripe, mashed mango

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup salad oil

1/2 cup nuts, chopped

1/2 cup coconut

1/2 cup raisins

3 eggs

Sift together: flour, baking soda, salt, sugar and cinnamon. Add mango, vanilla, oil, nuts, coconut, raisins, and eggs. Mix well. Pour into greased loaf pans two-thirds full. Let set 20 minutes while preheating oven to 350 degrees. Bake 45 minutes.

LILLIAN HECKER’S

HUMMINGBIRD CAKE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

3 cups flour

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1-1/2 cups salad oil

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1 (10-ounce) can crushed pineapple, undrained

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup walnuts or coconut

2-1/2 cups chopped or mashed banana

Mix oil, vanilla, pineapple and eggs with dry ingredients. Mix in nuts and bananas. Do not beat, spoon over and over until mixed. Spoon into three greased and floured pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or bake in a 9 x 13-inch pan for nearly an hour. Watch closely for doneness; use a wooden toothpick to see if it comes out clean and to determine if it is done.

HUMMINGBIRD CAKE CREAM CHEESE FROSTING:

3 to 4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon butter

2 to 3 cups powdered sugar

Mix well. Spread on 9 x 13-inch cake. In hot weather, this cake develops mold easily, so refrigerate. Makes a big cake.