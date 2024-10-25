St. Johns River still rising

Hello Folks,

I hope you are gettin’ back to normal just a little. We have had a lot of recovery and some of that recovery is still goin’ on. I’m sure by now you have seen on the news that there are still a lot of ramps that are closed due to the high water.

The St. John’s River is still high and it’s rising in some parts of the river. I talked to Kyle at Bitter’s Bait & Tackle today and he reports that there isn’t too much goin’ on with the fishin’. Kyle says that folks can’t get on Lake Monroe, Lake Harney, Lake Jesup to fish for specks due to the high water. Of course, the ramps on the St. Johns River are closed due to high water. Kyle reported that the ramps at Hickory Point on Lake Harris are closed as well. I’m not 100 percent on that, but I do know that the Buzzard Beach ramp is open on Lake Eustis.

I mentioned last week that they were doin’ work on the ramps at Hickory Point. Maybe those ramps on the west side still may be closed because they are workin’ on the east side ramps, which are closed due to construction.

I just read on Facebook that the ramp at Gilbert Park is closed today, too. It’s Tuesday, October 22, so I don’t know if this is temporary or permanent. I don’t know how long it’s gonna be closed, but you can check and see at the city of Mt. Dora’s website.

The Central Florida Bass Anglers held their monthly tournament on the Kissimmee Chain this past weekend. They fished out of the Joe Overstreet ramp. Congrats to the team of Jody and Cody Cvek with 5 bass that hit the scales at 15.78 pounds. Also, congrats to Rob and Mario who took second place with 15.68 pounds. Kyle also reports again this week if you can find some runnin’ water in the Kissimmee Chain, you should be able to catch a few bass in those type of areas where you have water flowin’ into the lake.

I hope you are enjoyin’ this great weather we are havin’. It’s still a little warm, “for me,” but at least it isn’t in the 100s. Once everything gets settled down, I hope to get on the water myself. I don’t mind if I catch a fish or two but just bein’ on the water is priceless.

Also, remember that on Lake Dora there is a 100 foot no wake zone. You can’t go full speed within 100 yards of the shoreline. You have to idle your boat if you are within 100 yards of the shoreline.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope to see you on the water real soon.Tip of the week: High water.

Save a few and good luck!