Hello Folks,

I hope y’all had a great weekend, and hopefully you got a chance to do some fishin. The water on the St. Johns River is still high and that has kinda put a damper on the fishin’ in the river and Lake Monroe. The high water has also affected Lake Harney and Lake Jesup. The water has receded a little on Lake Monroe, and now you can get out to the Marina.

Some folks are fishin on the St. Johns River up around Palatka. Palatka is about 1.5 to 2 hours from here in Apopka. If you decide to go up there, the specks should be bitin’, but with the hurricane going through that area the fishin’ may be off just a little.

If you want to fish for specks, you need some minners since they will get you a bite if there are any specks around. If you are plannin’ to fish for bass, shiners will be your best bait to catch a big bass. Folks around here are fishin’ the Harris Chain for bass. You will have to fish around the grass, submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds, if you want to catch a big bass. You can free-line a shiner over the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds.

My buddy that lives on the Maitland Chain of Lakes says that the water in the chain is up to the top of his seawall. He reports that the chain is closed, but I would call the city to see when you can get back on the chain to fish.

Folks are still catchin’ a few bass in the runnin’ water on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes. If you find some movin’ water that is flowin’ from one lake to the next, or a feeder creek with some movin’ water, you should be able to find some bass hangin’ around there feedin’ on bait fish.

I remember fishin’ the mouth of Lake Kissimmee a few years back while the water was flowin’ like crazy. We were catchin’ bass after bass that were hangin’ around the mouth of the canal. We must have caught 30 or 40 bass that day. So, watch the area you are fishin’ in for movin’ water. There might be a few bass hangin’ around. You can catch’em on a Carolina rig or a weighted plastic worm. You may even find ’em on a shell-bed as well. The bass will pull up on a shell-bed to feed. If you can catch ’em feedin’ on a shell-bed, you can load the boat with bass.

Well, folks, that is it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this weekend.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: Live Bait

Save a few and good luck!