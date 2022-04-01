Spinach Balls can be made, frozen, then baked and eaten later

From Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites, we have Chicken Mediterranean. It looks delicious and won’t take too long to cook once you marinate the dish for two hours.

From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Lime-Garlic Broiled Shrimp.

From Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites, here is an excellent corn recipe, Skillet Creamed Corn. It calls for about six ears of fresh corn.

Oriental Rice is uncooked rice with onion soup, mushrooms, and water chestnuts, all canned to make it extremely convenient to put together and stick in the oven for an easy dish for your family’s supper. We found this recipe in Paths of Sunshine Cookbook.

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms, from Savannah Style, is prepared with either fish or chicken, placed in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes and served hot.

Nancy Baum shares her recipe for Apricot Oatmeal Muffins in New Vision’s Feeding the Flock cookbook.

Robyn Milliken’s Crunch Bars are quick and simple. Our Northside Baptist Church friends shared their in-house cookbook with us. It is full of great recipes.

From the Apopka Citizen’s Police Alumni Academy’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook, we find Ann Hlinak’s Spinach Balls. These are wonderful because, not only loved by the consumers, the bulk of the preparation can be done ahead of time and frozen, thawed and baked in time to serve piping hot.

CHICKEN MEDITERRANEAN

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1/2 pound skinned and boned chicken breasts, cut into cubes

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can diced

tomatoes, undrained

1/4 cup kalamata olives, pitted

and chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

4 ounces penne pasta, cooked

Combine first three ingredients in a zip-top plastic freezer bag. Seal and chill two hours.

Cook chicken mixture in a large skillet over medium-high heat for eight minutes or until chicken is done; remove from skillet. Add tomatoes and next four ingredients to skillet. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring often for seven minutes.

Return chicken to skillet. Sprinkle with feta cheese, and remove from heat. Cover and let stand five minutes. Serve immediately over hot cooked pasta.

Makes two servings.

Note: To serve four, use one (14-1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes and double all other ingredients. Cook chicken mixture eight to ten minutes or until done; remove from skillet. Add tomatoes and next four ingredients to skillet. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring often, seven to eight minutes.

LIME-GARLIC BROILED SHRIMP

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

2 pounds raw, peeled, deveined shrimp, fresh or frozen

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash freshly ground pepper

Chopped parsley (optional)

Thaw shrimp if frozen. Cook garlic in butter until tender. Remove from heat. Add lime juice, salt and pepper. Arrange shrimp in a single layer on a baking pan, 15 x 10 x 1-inch. Pour sauce over shrimp. Broil about 4 inches from source of heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until shrimp and pink and tender. Sprinkle with parsley. Makes 6 servings.

SKILLET CREAMED CORN

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

6 bacon slices

1/2 Vidalia onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

3 cups fresh corn kernels

about six ears)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups half-and-half

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Garnish: fresh basil sprigs

Cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp; remove bacon, and drain on paper towels, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon, and set aside.

Saute onion and garlic in hot drippings 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in corn; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until golden. Remove from heat.

Cook flour in a large clean skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes or until golden. Gradually whisk in half-and-half until smooth. Add corn mixture, salt, and pepper; cook 5 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in butter and basil. Sprinkle each serving with bacon, and garnish, if desired.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

ORIENTAL RICE

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs’

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1 cup long grain rice, uncooked

1 (10-ounce) can onion soup

1 can water

1 (6-ounce) can mushroom

stems and pieces

1 (6-ounce) can water chestnuts, thinly sliced

Melt butter in casserole dish, set aside. Mix: rice, soup, water, mushrooms and water chestnuts. Pour into casserole with melted butter. Bake covered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Remove cover and continue baking for 15 additional minutes.

BAKED STUFFED MUSHROOMS

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

Mushrooms (large)

Butter

Salt and pepper

White-fleshed fish or chicken

Garlic, minced

Parsley, chopped

Egg

Bread crumbs

Cut ends of stems and remove from caps. Chop the stems finely and sauté in butter over very low heat. Remove and season with salt and pepper. Chop finely enough fish or chicken to equal the amount of stems. Mix and flavor to taste with finely minced garlic and chopped parsley. To each cup of mixture, add one egg. Blend well and heap mushroom caps high. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and place a tiny piece of butter on each mound. Bake in moderate oven (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for 15 minutes.

NANCY BAUM’S

APRICOT OATMEAL MUFFINS

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

2 cups flour

1 cup rolled oats

3/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 can (15-1/4 ounce) Del Monte

apricot halves

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine dry ingredients; mix well. Drain apricots reserving 1/2 cup syrup. Coarsely chop apricots. Add reserved syrup, apricots, eggs, oil, and vanilla to dry ingredients. Stir until flour is moistened. Fill greased muffin cups to top. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden. Serve warm.

ROBYN MILLIKEN’S

CRUNCH BARS

Recipe from

Northside Baptist Church cookbook

35 saltine crackers

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 package 8 squares semi-sweet baking chocolate

1 cup chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place crackers in a single layer on foil-lined 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan. Heat butter and sugar in saucepan on medium heat until butter is melted and mixture is well-blended. Bring to a boil. Boil three minutes without stirring. Spread over crackers. Bake seven minutes. Immediately sprinkle with chopped chocolate. Let stand five minutes. Spread melted chocolate evenly over ingredients in pan. Sprinkle with nuts. Cool cut or break into pieces. Makes 16 servings. Contributor says, “This is the best crunchy brittle you’ve ever eaten. No one will guess the secret ingredient!”

ANN HLINAK’S SPINACH BALLS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen

Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 boxes frozen chopped spinach

2 cups herb stuffing

6 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup melted margarine

2 medium onions, chopped

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon garlic salt

2/3 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Cook spinach according to directions. Drain well (most important). Mix in other ingredients. Chill. Roll into balls, little smaller than golf balls. You may now freeze if you wish. Put balls on cookie tray. Freeze, then place in bags. Thaw and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Makes about 65 balls.