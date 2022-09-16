Spicy Black Bean Soup will feed 8, does not take long to make

We have a meat dish made with beef cubed steaks from Paths of Sunshine. It is called Italian Braciole, and the meat and sauce is served over cooked spaghetti similar to the way we serve spaghetti and meatballs.
Hilda Cochran’s barbequed pork chops from Pot Pourri look tasty. She doesn’t say at what temperature to bake the dish, but 375 degrees would probably be good. You can use chicken if you prefer instead of pork chops.
From New Visions’ Feeding the Flock, Toni LaPierre’s baked cabbage looks delicious. She says to make your oven time count, add baked potatoes and meat loaf to the mix. You will probably need to adjust your baking time up for this.
Lisa McClung shares her Spicy Black Bean Soup in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. Three 15-ounce cans of black beans, called for in this recipe, will yield 4-1/2 cups or 27 ounces of DRAINED beans. If you’re a bean snob (or cheap, as I am) and choose to go the dry bean route, a rule of thumb is 1 cup dried beans = 3 cups of cooked beans. Obviously, you MUST cook the dried beans before making the soup. Figuring out how much you need for the soup below is your homework for today! (But I would use 1.5 cups of dried beans for this recipe.)
Mrs. Hobgood’s Angel Biscuits are heavenly! This recipe (with some sugar), baked in a moderately hot oven, is from our friends in Plains, Georgia, in Plains Pot Pourri.
Miz Belle Gilliam, an Apopka treasure, loaned us her favorite cookbook, titled The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook. We choose a molasses-ginger cookie called Gunjers (or Gunyers) to share with you. Miz Belle says “good” in her notes. So taken was I with this cookbook that I bought one for myself and another for my daughter. I found used copies online.
From Plains Pot Pourri, we have Mrs. Timmerman’s homemade cheese straws. This looks quite interesting. I may have to try it soon.
ITALIAN BRACIOLE
Recipe from
Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., Paths of Sunshine
6 cubed beef steaks
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup chili sauce
1/2 cup beef broth
1 (4-ounce) can sliced mushrooms
2 tablespoons chopped bell pepper
2 tablespoons sliced
pimiento-stuffed olives
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon oregano
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Hot cooked spaghetti
1/2 cup cold water
3 tablespoons flour
Season cubed steaks. Spread onion on steaks and roll. Secure with toothpicks. Place seams down in 10 x 6 x 2 baking dish. Combine chili sauce, broth, mushrooms, pepper, olives, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, oregano, garlic and pepper. Pour over beef rolls. Bake 350 degrees about 1-1/4 hours. Arrange meat rolls atop spaghetti on serving platter. Keep warm. Pour pan juices in measuring cup, skim off fat. Add enough water to make 1-1/2 cups liquid. Blend flour with cold water. Add to meat juices and cook until desired consistency. Spoon sauce over meat and pasta. Serves 6.
HILDA COCHRAN’S
BARBEQUED PORK CHOPS
Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA
Pork Chops
1/2 cup onion
1/2 cup green pepper
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup vinegar
1/2 cup water
3 tablespoons sugar
1-1/2 tablespoons
Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix and pour over pork chops. Cook in oven until done. Chicken may be used in place of pork chops.
TONI LAPIERRE’S
BAKED CABBAGE
Recipe from New Visions Community Church’s Feeding the Flock
1 head cabbage
8 slices bacon
salt to taste
pepper to taste
4 teaspoons butter or margarine
8 squares of aluminum foil
Cut cabbage into eight sections lengthwise; wash. Place each piece on a square of foil. Salt and pepper to taste. Wrap seasoned cabbage with a slice of bacon. Put one half teaspoon of butter or margarine on top. Wrap with the foil, securing edges well so steam will not escape. Repeat until all pieces are wrapped. Place them on a cookie sheet or in a 9 x 13 inch baking dish. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees for 45-55 minutes or until tender when squeezed. May be placed in oven with baked potatoes and meat loaf for an easy company meal.
LISA MCCLUNG’S
SPICY BLACK BEAN SOUP
Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock
3 cans (15 ounce) Progresso Black Beans (drained)
1-1/2 (14 ounce) cans of chicken broth
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 cloves of garlic (minced)
2 bottles (16 ounce) Old El Paso
Thick ‘n’ Chunky Salsa
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper
1 cup chopped onion
1 bag shredded sharp cheese
Heat onion, garlic and red pepper in olive oil until tender. Add black beans, salsa and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve with shredded sharp cheese on top. Serves 8.
MRS. L. C. HOBGOOD’S
ANGEL BISCUITS
Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri
1 cake yeast
2 tablespoons lukewarm water
5 cups plain flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 tablespoon baking powder
4 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup shortening
2 cups buttermilk
Dissolve yeast in lukewarm (not hot) water. Sift flour and all other dry ingredients together in a bowl. Cut in shortening. Add buttermilk, then dissolved yeast. Stir until all flour is moistened. Knead on floured board for a minute. Roll out and cut with biscuit cutter. Bake at 400 degrees for about 12 minutes.
GUNJERS (OR GUNYERS)
Recipe from The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook
This is a molasses-ginger cookie that was very popular with early settlers. Dr. Bernice Kelly Harris, well known North Carolina novelist, says this recipe was used by her grandmother. Miz Belle says “good” in her notes. This is her book, remember.
1 cup sugar
1 cup molasses
2/3 cup butter, softened
1 tablespoon soda
6 cups flour
2 teaspoons ground allspice
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cloves, if desired
Add sugar and molasses to softened butter. Add soda dissolved in 1/2 cup warm water. Sift together flour and spices and add to this mixture (slightly under 6 cups of flour). Put in refrigerator overnight. Roll thin on lightly floured board and cut. Bake at 300 to 325 degrees Fahrenheit about 6 to 8 minutes, or until light brown. Yield: 12 dozen.
MRS. FRANK TIMMERMAN’S
CHEESE STRAWS
Recipe from Food Favorites
of Plains, Georgia
Plains Pot Pourri
1 pound block sharp cheese, grated (grate the cheese yourself,
no pre-grated)
1-1/2 sticks butter (6 ounces)
1/2 teaspoon salt
2-1/2 cups sifted flour
Cayenne pepper, to taste
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Grate the cheese, and cover it, leaving it and the butter out at least 2 hours and up to overnight to come to room temperature.
When ready to make the cheese straws, preheat oven to 350 degrees; mix the salt, flour, and spices together in a bowl. Set aside.
Mix the cheese and butter in a bowl with a mixer until smooth. Add the flour mixture slowly and beat until it is stiff enough to pipe. Add a little more flour if necessary. Place dough into piping bag or resealable plastic bag. Use a 1/4-inch tip or cut a 1/4-inch hole in the plastic bag. Pipe mixture in 5-inch strips onto prepared baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees on two baking sheets prepared with parchment paper or baking mats until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Put on a rack to cool.