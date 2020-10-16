Specks, bass are bitin’ in area lakes, rivers

Hello Folks, I hope everyone is doin’ good and you have had a chance to do some fishin’. We have been gettin’ lots of rain and some windy days, but folks are on the water and fishin’. With all the rain, the water temperature has dropped in most of the lakes in our area. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are catchin’ some specks under the State Road 417 bridge in Lake Jesup. Folks are also catchin’ some specks in Lake Monroe on minners by driftin’ in open water. You can also catch a few shellcrackers in Lake Jesup on red worms. Congrats to Kyle and his fishin’ buddy Bryce for winning their club tournament on the Kissimmee Chain. They weighed in five bass that weighed a total of 23 pounds. They had big bass as well with a nice 6 lbs. 7 oz. bass. They caught their bass on a variety of baits. They used spinnerbaits, rat-l-traps, and plastic worms, to catch their winnin’ stringer. Kyle also reports that folks are still catchin’ some bass in the Maitland Chain on shiners and plastic worms. Most of the bass are bein’ caught around the submerged hydrilla and eel grass. Bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been gettin’ better each week as well. Folks are catchin’ a number of bass with a few good ones in the mix as well. Cody at Big Toho Bait and Tackle reports that the bass fishin’ is pickin’ up on West Lake Toho. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on shiners. You can also catch some bass on artificials as well. The water temperature in Lake Toho is coolin’ down so the bass fishin’ should continue to be good and it won’t be long before the specks will start bitin’. The Extreme Bass Series held a tournament on John’s Lake last weekend. The winnin’ team of Neil Davis and Brent Stagg weighed in five bass that tipped the scales at a total of 30.03 pounds. They caught the biggest bass of the tournament as well, that weighed in at 6 lbs. 7oz. Congrats to Neil and Brent for their win. The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has been good lately. Rick and I fished the chain this past week. We caught and released more than 20 bass durin’ our day on the water. We caught most of our bass on plastic worms and Senko-type baits. I caught a real nice bass around 4.5 lbs. on a spinnerbait later in the afternoon. Rick caught the big bass of the day on a plastic worm. His bass weighed in at 6.5 lbs. Rick caught several nice bass in the 3-pound-to-4-pound range as well. I had a chance to fish Lake Yale last week. I fished with my buddy Rich and we caught and released 20 bass up to 2.5 pounds each. We caught most of our bass on plastic worms and Senko-type baits. I haven’t fished up there in a very long time, but it was nice to get on the lake and catch a few bass. Well, that’s it for this week. I’ll see ya next week. Tip of the week: cooler water temps. Save a few and good luck!