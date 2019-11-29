Specks are still bitin’ but bass fishin’ has been very slow

Hello Folks,

Well, I hope everyone had a great Thanksgivin’ and you got to eat lots of goodies, includin’ turkey and dressin’. The weather is gettin’ cooler and hopefully, the fishin’ will get better as well.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are still catchin’ some nice specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. You will need plenty of minners if they keep bitin’ like they have for the past two weeks. Most folks are driftin’ open water and driftin’ over the schools till they quit bitin’. Then they start driftin’ again to locate another school, and stay on ’em until they quit bitin’.

The bigger specks are bein’ caught in Lake Monroe and if you want numbers you need to fish Lake Jesup. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on minners with a few bein’ caught on jigs tipped with a minner.

The bass fishin’ has been a little slow this past week. As I mentioned last week, the bass are bitin’ good on shiners but for artificials, it’s been kinda slow. The bass fishin’ has been slow in the Kissimmee Chain and the Harris Chain as well. The anglers I talked to over the weekend told me the fishin’ was slow in both chains. I’m sure someone caught ’em but the folks I talked to told me it wasn’t very good.

I do know that West Lake has plenty of hydrilla and it’s everywhere you go. So be careful not to get hydrilla in your water pick-up and burn up your motor. It doesn’t take but a few seconds and you will overheat your engine and that’s not good.

I would like to give a shout out to Brian Hammett who was the Season 7 Trophy Catch champion. Last week, the Trophy Catch Hall of Fame Ceremony was held at Bass Pro Shops in Gainesville. Brian’s winnin’ bass for season seven weighed in at 15 lbs. 13 oz. He caught his monster bass in Orange Lake. As everyone knows, season eight kicked off on October 1. All you have to do is go to the FWC website and register and you to could be the next Hall of Fame recipient this year. The website will give you instructions on how to enter your bass for submission. All the rules and what must be done to enter your catch. Good Luck to everyone who enters this year.

Well, I hope I have better news for you next week. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: get registered.

Save a few and good luck!