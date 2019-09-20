Specks are startin’ to bite in area lakes

Hello Folks,

We are gettin,’ close to fall and I can’t wait until it gets here. Hopefully it’s more sooner than latter. I think the specks know it’s comin’ cause they really started bitin’ real good last week.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle said the folks in his area are catchin’ some nice specks in Lake Monroe on minners. Most of the specks have been pretty good size for this time of the year. So get a bucket of minners and the family and go catch some specks. You can catch a few specks in Lake Jesup as well. Folks are still catchin’ some real nice shellcrackers in Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe. You need some red worms or small Beetle Spins and a bed of panfish and you are good to go.

The bass fishin’ has been good to real good if you are there at the right time. Kyle reports that the bass fishin’ in John’s Lake has been really good as of late. Kyle fished there last week and caught 20 to 30 bass schoolin’. The schoolers came up early and for an hour and a half he just kept catchin’ ’em. Most of the bass were caught on top-water and lipless crank-baits. Once the schoolers quit bitin’, he caught some bass durin’ the day on offshore clumps of grass. He caught his bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

Rick and I fished John’s Lake last week as well. We didn’t do as good as Kyle, but we did catch some nice bass on plastic worms and Senko-type baits. Rick and I fished the Butler Chain this week. We found lots of schoolers throughout the chain but they were really small. We caught most of our bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. The biggest bass was around 2-1/2 pounds that was caught by Rick. Captain Paul Solomon has been takin’ is clients out to the Butler Chain as well. On his last trip, they caught more than 20 bass on shiners and Senkos. The best color for the Senkos was watermelon with red glitter.

So, it sounds like we are gettin’ closer to cooler weather and good fishin’. Fall is this comin’ Monday September 23. So whether you are fishin’ for panfish or specks or maybe some bass, now is the time to get ready. You need to get the boat and the rods ready for another great year of fishin’. Good luck and I hope you get a chance to go fishin’ this week.

Tip of the week: fall is comin’.

Save a few and good luck!