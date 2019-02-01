Specks are bitin’ in several lakes in area

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone is havin’ a great week. The fishin’ has been good to real good in most of the lakes in our area. The specks are still bitin’ in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup.

Davis at Bitters Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in their area are catchin’ plenty of specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on jigs tipped with a minner. You can also drift open water with just a minner under a cork or bobber. You need to fish at different depths with your minners. The specks could be close to the bottom or mid-range in the lake. The channels in Lake Monroe offer a good opportunity to locate the specks. Try usin’ brightly colored jigs tipped with a minner for good results.

The bass fishin’ has been really good in most of the lakes in our area. BASS was in town last weekend fishin’ a tournament in the Harris Chain. The tournament was shortened by a day due to bad weather on the first day of the tournament. The winnin’ stringer was caught by Whitney Stephens from Ohio. He weighed in five bass each day that weighed a total of 57.8 pounds. You can go to BassMaster.com and watch how he caught his bass on the second day. There were two bass over 8 lbs. each that were caught durin’ the tournament.

I want to give a shout-out to Mike Schnupp of Apopka. Mike fished the non-boater side of the tournament and came in fifth place overall. Congratulations, Mike, on a great tournament.

This week, we have another tournament in town. The MLF Bass Pro Tour is fishin’ its first tournament on the Kissimmee Chain this week. It started on Tuesday this week and will conclude on Sunday, February 3. They have a Bass ProTour Midway set up for folks to walk through durin’ the day. It’s open from 9:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. They will have interactive displays at sponsors’ booths. Most of the action will take place over the weekend. If you want to keep up with the tournament results, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com. The coverage starts around 10 a.m. each day.

Randy Howell took first place on day one for Group A’s Shotgun Round. Randy weighed in 26 bass that weighed 49 lbs. and 12 oz. Group B will start on Wednesday. Like I said, go to the website and see everything that’s goin’ on at Lake Kissimmee.

Rick and I did get on the water this past week. It was a little slow for us but Rick did catch five bass up to 4 lbs. each. We fished John’s Lake this week and it was still a little slow for us, but we did mange to put a few fish in the boat. We caught our bass on plastic worms and I caught one on a spinner-bait. Well, that’s it for this week. I hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: big bass time.

Save a few and good luck!