Specks are bitin’, bass not as much

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are catchin’ plenty of specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. The bigger specks are bein’ caught in Lake Monroe but if you want numbers you need to go to Lake Jesup.

Kyle reports that the specks are bein’ caught mainly on minners and jigs tipped with a minner. One group of fishermen were fishin’ with minners naked when they ran out of minners. So they got in their tackle boxes and got some jigs out to see if they could still catch ’em. They started fishin’ with jigs, and they were able to keep catchin’ specks. So the moral of the story is, take some minners and a few jigs with you so you won’t have quit speck fishin’ when you run out of minners. Kyle also reports that a few bluegills are still bein’ caught but you better hurry before the season is over. You need to take along some red worms and crickets if you go panfishin’.

The bass fishin’ has been a little slow unless you are fishin’ with wild shiners. Kyle reports most of the bass in his area are bein’ caught on wild shiners in most of the lakes. You can catch the shiners just about in any lake and catch some nice bass. The bass fishin’ has continued to be good in the Harris Chain. It’s still takin’ a five-bass limit that weigh around 20 lbs. total to win for the past couple of weeks. I’m told that you can catch some nice bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Some nice bass are bein’ caught on flippin’ the heavy cover as well. Some anglers are catchin’ bass by fishin’ the offshore eel-grass and hydrilla beds throughout the chain as well.

Also, I wanted to let everyone know that if you are goin’ to West Lake Toho to fish, the FWC is removing about 31 acres of cattail and associated organic material from Big Grassy Island. Mechanical harvesters and barge-mounted excavators are being used to remove the thick stands of cattails. The FWC wants to create and open-water habitat for fish and wildlife. They also want to provide foraging areas for the endangered Everglade snail kite.

If you have been in Florida any length of time, you know that Lake Toho has been of paramount importance for several years for the nesting and rearing of young by the endangered bird species. If you want general water body information, fishing forecast, virtual tours, and plant control operation schedules, visit “What’s Happening on My Lake” at MyFWC.com/Lake.

