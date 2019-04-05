Specks are bitin’ again all across area’s lakes, rivers

Hello Folks,

As I write my article for this week, it’s finally rainin’. We haven’t had much rain lately so it was nice to finally get some this week.

The specks started bitin’ again last week. Lots of folks were gettin’ a bucket of minners and headin’ to Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup to catch ’em. The word got out and folks took advantage of the situation and went fishin’.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that they sold out of minners and had to order more bait so folks could catch specks. The speck fishin’ has slowed down this week but, hey, you never know when they are goin’ to bite again. Kyle also reports that the folks in his area are startin’ to catch some bluegills on red worms in most of the lakes in our area.

We don’t have a full moon till later in the month but you should be able to catch some bluegills along the grass-line and in the pad fields. The closer we get to the full moon, the better the bluegills will start bitin’, so get your rods and poles and the boat ready to go catch some panfish.

The bass fishin’ has been off and on as well. Most folks are catchin’ a few bass in the Harris Chain and the Butler Chain. Kyle reports some nice bass bein’ caught on plastic worms and a Bitter’s Vibe.

Kyle was fishin’ some offshore grass and he caught 15 bass up to 2 pounds each. The bass fishin’ has been pretty good in the Butler Chain. You need to get on the water early and take advantage of the mornin’ bite. Top-water baits fished along the shoreline grass will get you some bits. Once the sun gets up, you need to fish a plastic worm and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

Rick and I fished the Harris Chain as well and we did catch some nice bass on a couple of trips. On our last trip, we didn’t catch as many but we still had a good time on the water. Hopefully, we can get on the water this week and catch some fish.

Captain Paul Solomon has been takin’ his clients bass fishin’ over to the Butler Chain and the Maitland Chain. He said the bass are bitin’ real good in both chains. Most of the bass are bein’ caught by freelinin’ shiners out the back of the boat. Paul also reports that you can catch some nice bass on swim-baits and jerk-baits, if you didn’t want to use shiners.

This is a good time to go fishin’ before the hot summer days in Florida. So get the family and take ’em fishin’. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: live bait for bass.

Save a few and good luck!