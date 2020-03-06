Specks and bass are hot right now as weather warms

Hello Folks,

If you have been waitin’ for the fish to start bitin’, they are doin’ just that. Lots of folks are gettin’ on the water and catchin’ plenty of specks and bass.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are catchin’ lots of specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Some folks are catchin’ some specks in the St. Johns River. You can catch ’em durin’ the day but most of the folks who are catchin’ their limits are fishin’ at night. You need a bucket of minners, some poles, a few bobbers, and some gold #2 or #4 hooks, and you are good to go. Get the family and let’s go fishin’.

The bass fishin’ has been really good as well. Lots of folks are catchin’ plenty of bass in all the local lakes in our area. Kyle reports that they are sellin’ lots of shiners and folks are catchin’ some nice bass. Lots of bass are spawnin’.

We had our share of tournaments in The Harris Chain this past month but the bass fishin’ is still doin’ good. Some folks are catchin’ ’em by flippin’ the heavy cover and others are catchin’ ’em offshore.

You need to find some isolated grass patches of hydrilla or eel-grass. Once you locate the grass, you should be able to find some bass in those types of areas as the bass will be stagin’ to go to shallow water to spawn.

We have a full moon on March 9. I’m sure lots of bass will be goin’ to spawn on this full moon. The bass are bitin’ in John’s Lake right now. Some nice stringers of bass are bein’ caught. It has taken a total weight of 25 lbs. or more to place in a five-fish tournament. There were two tournaments out there this past weekend and those are the weights it’s taken to win. Kyle reports that the bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been real good and the bass that are bitin’ are gettin’ bigger.

The Butler Chain is known for lots of small bass but durin’ this time of the year, the bass bein’ caught are bigger mostly due to the spawnin bass. So, if you want to stay close to home, go catch some bass in the Butler Chain.

Rick and I got out this week and we fished the Harris Chain. We had a couple of good days on the water. We caught most of our bass flippin’ heavy cover, with a Bitter’s BFM bait. If you are interested in the hydrilla and eel-grass control in the Harris Chain, the FWC is holdin’ a public meeting on Tuesday, March 10. You will get your chance to be heard at this meeting. The meeting will be held at the Tavares Civic Center, 110 E. Caroline St., Tavares. The FWC invites the public input on the development of a management plan for the fish, wildlife, and habitat of the chain. So, if you are interested and you want to hear the discussion about the plan, head on over to the meeting next week.

Well, that’s it for this week.

I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this weekend. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: full moon. Save a few and good luck!