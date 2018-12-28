Hello Folks,

I hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas, and here’s wishing you and you and your family a Happy New Year.

With all the holidays and the weather being as it was, I didn’t get a lot of reports in this week.

I do know that folks are catchin’ some specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Woodruff. You will have to drift open water with jigs tipped with a minner. Once you locate the specks, you can fish with minners under a cork, or a bobber.

Once they quit bitin’, start driftin’ again until you locate another school of them. You can try catchin’ some specks in other chains or lakes with this method and you should be able to find some specks that are bitin’.

The bass fishin’ is still about the same. My buddy up in Lake County has been catchin’ a few bass in the Harris Chain. It’s been a little slow for him but some anglers are doin’ real good.

You will do best by tryin’ to find areas that are holdin’ bait-fish. The bass will move in to feed on the bass and you will get a chance to catch some bass. Try fishin’ a plastic toad or frog early in the mornin’ around cover like pads, grass patches, or isolated reeds stands.

Once the sun starts to come up, you will have to move to open water and fish the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass. Look for openin’s in the clumps of grass and fish a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

Bass fishin’ on Lake Fairview is still doin’ well. Folks are catchin’ some nice bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

I want to change gears here for a few minutes. I have mentioned this before but it’s a good reminder for everyone.

Here in Florida we have a program called TrophyCatch. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and Commissions (FWC) sponsors the program. You can go to the FWC website to get registered to participate in this great program.

The website is www.trophycatchflorida.com. There you can find pictures of the previous catches, rules, and prizes. They will tell you how to register and how to weigh your bass. It’s been a great program for Florida and I’m sure you will want to get registered so you can submit your bass.

Well, that’s it for this week. Have a Happy New Year and I’ll see ya next year.

Tip of the week: get registered.

Save a few and good luck!