Speck fishin’ has slowed down recently

Hello Folks,

Woke up on Wednesday mornin’ and it was a little cooler and it felt great. We didn’t have much of a winter this year, in my opinion, but, hey, that’s why we live in Florida, right?

The fishin’ has slowed down some but if you can get on ’em, you will catch a few. The specks have slowed day in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports folks are still goin’ and catchin’ a few specks, but it definitely has slowed down this past week. We have a new moon this week so hopefully that will get those ol’ specks to bitin’ again. Kyle did report that some folks are catchin’ some specks in the Harris Chain on grass-shrimp. So, before the season is completely over, get some minners or grass-shrimp and catch some specks.

The bass fishin’ this past week was hit or miss. It’s that time of the year when the bass are spawnin’ and in most of the lakes and chains, you will find some bass on the beds. The bass fishin’ has been good in Lake Apopka and the Harris Chain. You can catch ’em on wild shiners if you can find ’em. The shiners have been in short supply lately. You can also catch ’em on artificials, too.

My buddy Rich and his neighbor had a good trip to the Maitland Chain last week. They caught and released several bass up to 5 pounds each. Rich reports they found plenty of bass on the beds throughout the chain. The Harris Chain has been hit or miss for most folks.

The Xtreme Bass Series held a tournament on the Harris Chain last week and it took 18.98 lbs. to win. Congrats to the team of George Short and Santos Solis who weighed in those five bass for the win. There were 23 teams that fished the tournament. The biggest bass of the tournament was caught by the team of Vernon Kemp and Randy Hamrick. Their big bass weighed in at 6.88 lbs.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been good for numbers. Folks are catchin’ plenty of bass throughout the chain, but the big ’uns are few and far between. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on plastic worms, jigs, and speed worms. The bass fishin’ has been on and off again in the Kissimmee Chain. You will do best with shiners if you can find ’em. You need to fish the submerged hydrilla clumps and along the edges of the hydrilla. You will catch a few bass shallow if they are still on the beds in West Lake Toho.

Folks are catchin’ some nice bass in John’s Lake. The bass fishin’ has been pretty good and a few big bass are startin’ to bite. You have a good chance to catch a bass in the 6 lb. or 9 lb. range on any given day.

Well, I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this week and good luck. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: go fishin’. Save a few and good luck!