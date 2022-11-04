Sorry for absence, but things were taken care of

Hello Folks,

I’m sorry I missed you guys for a couple of weeks. I had a medical issue that I had to take care of and now everything is lookin’ good. I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers durin’ my absence.

I wanted to let everyone know that the FWC has a new app that allows the public to communicate with members of FWC Law enforcement via text. This will allow officers to receive the information they need to address violations more quickly and efficiently. The new system replaces the Tip@MyFWC.com. You can go to the app store and get it. It’s called FWC Wildlife Alert. You can submit anonymous tips to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers on huntin’ and fishin’ violations that are committed by the public and it’s completely anonymous.

We still have high water in a lot of areas in Central Florida. I looked on the Orange County website and a lot of ramps are still closed in our area. I just talked Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle and he also reported that a lot of ramps are still closed. I know they have the ramps closed along the St. Johns River due to high water. The river is coming down, but it’s been a slow process.

There is goin’ to be a big tournament on the Kissimmee Chain this week: The National Professional Fishing League is holdin’ its three-day tournament this week. It began Thursday, November 3, and ends Saturday, November 5. This is the final stop on the tour. The anglers will be launchin’ each day out of Big Toho Marina in Kissimmee. The weigh-ins will be from 3:30-6 p.m. This would be a chance to take the family and watch anglers weigh-in the bass and win some money.

Folks are fishin’ on the Harris Chain and catchin’ a few bass. My neighbor John and his nephew Chet have been fishin’ the Harris Chain and catchin’ a few bass on jigs and plastic worms. I haven’t heard anything about folks catchin’ any specks on the chain, but I will let you know if I do.

Well, that’s it for this week. I wish I had more good news but with all the ramps bein’ closed and the high water on the St. Johns River, not too many folks are goin’ fishin.’ See ya next week.

Tip of the week: Be Safe.

Save a few and good luck!