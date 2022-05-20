Something old, and something really old, gives food for thought

If you want to have a “no-meat” meal but still get your protein, you can replace meat with milk, cheese, and eggs. Sara Chambliss’ Cheese Casserole is a simple and tasty recipe as a main dish and happens to contain all three of these foods. This recipe comes to us from Plains Pot Pourri, put out by our friends from Plains, Georgia.

Mrs. Dorothy Edwards shares her Tuna Fish Mulligan in Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood which is loaned to us by Claire Ellington.

From Pot-Pourri of Zellwood, we have Amish Slaw from the Amish community in Burton, Ohio. This recipe was submitted by Burt Bowen.

Thanks to Val Smith for her Super Salad. This comes from Northside Baptist Church’s recipe book.

Grace Picerno shares her Pineapple Muffins with the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

As many of our readers are parents or grandparents of young babies, we want to share with you a recipe for Baby Granola from The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, copyrighted 1982 by Jean Hewitt. Once your baby has been introduced to several different grains individually, you may want to put together this mixed fruit, nut, and grain cereal for your baby, or a baby close to your heart.

For a large gathering, this recipe from Charleston Receipts for Mrs. Katherine Herman’s Francis Marion Reception Punch is great. They estimate it will serve 100 people. It actually makes about 12 quarts (three gallons) of finished beverage.

This punch can also be used at adult functions as the base for alcoholic drinks.

My grannie, Nettie Isabel Hill, left a cookbook that was constructed by herself as a member of the Y.W.C.A. (Young Women’s Christian Association) probably around 1897-1899. The book has a cover of glued-on light gray oil cloth and has her name and the name of the Y.W.C.A. Cooking School, New Haven, Connecticut, hand-written in black ink on the cover. I can only assume this was a school project for her when she was a young lady.

It has not only food recipes, but instructions on how to build a fire, rules for working, how to set a table, and many other procedures for setting up a household. Read on to see her instructions on preserving fruit in jars.

SARA CHAMBLISS’

CHEESE CASSEROLE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

8 slices bread with crust removed and cut into cubes

3 eggs

2-1/2 cups milk

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 pound cheese, grated

Into buttered casserole, layer bread, then cheese, more bread, more cheese, etc. Beat three eggs with 2-1/2 cups milk. Salt and pepper to taste. Pour over casserole. Put in refrigerator overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve hot casserole with a green salad for lunch or supper dish.

MRS. DOROTHY EDWARDS’

TUNA FISH MULLIGAN

Recipe from STEW-POT

FAVORITES OF ZELLWOOD

1 package fine noodles, cooked

4 tablespoons butter

1 green pepper

3/4 cup grated cheese

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 small can tuna

3 hard cooked eggs

Saute green pepper, chopped, in butter. Add soup, tuna and cooked noodles. Place in shallow casserole and add sliced eggs. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes.

AMISH SLAW, FROM AMISH COMMUNITY IN BURTON, OHIO

Submitted by Burt Bowen

Recipe from POT-POURRI OF

ZELLWOOD, Published by

The Zellwood Community Center

4 cups shredded cabbage, fine

1 cup carrots, cut fine

1/4 cup onion, cut fine

1/2 green pepper, cut fine

Mix together the above ingredients. Bring to boil the following:

1/2 envelope gelatin dissolved

in 1/4 cup water

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup vinegar

1 teaspoon celery seed

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Set aside to cool; then add:

1/3 cup oil.

Pour dressing over the slaw while still warm and mix thoroughly.

VAL SMITH’S SUPER SALAD

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

Spring mix salad greens (Costco)

to fill bowl

4 tomatoes, Roma preferred,

cut into pieces

6 marinated artichoke hearts,

rinsed and cut into pieces

4 large hearts of palm sliced

about 1/2-inch thick

1 Haas avocado peeled and cut

into pieces

1/2 cup each of red and green sweet peppers, chopped 1/4-inch

1/2 cup Feta cheese, crumbled

(optional)

Green and black olives,

coarsely chopped

DRESSING:

Olive oil, Balsamic vinegar

Oregano, Rosemary

Garlic powder. Onion powder

Put all dressing ingredients in shaker or jar and shake to combine. Pour over salad and toss to coat greens.

GRACE PICERNO’S

PINEAPPLE MUFFINS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen

Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 cups flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 cup crushed pineapple, undrained

4 tablespoons melted shortening

Sift together flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Add slightly beaten egg and pineapple. Blend in shortening. Fill greased muffin pans two-thirds full. Bake in moderately hot oven (375 degrees) for 20 minutes. Makes 12 muffins.

BABY GRANOLA

THE NEW YORK TIMES NEW

NATURAL FOODS COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

1 cup uncooked oatmeal

1 cup uncooked brown rice

1/2 cup wheat germ

1/2 cup toasted walnuts or

almonds, optional

1 cup banana chips

Grind the oatmeal and rice in the container of an electric blender until they are fine and powdery. Add the remaining ingredients and process again until the mixture is fairly uniform in texture. To prepare one serving, combine 2 tablespoons of the cereal mixture with 1/3 cup milk in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring them. Thin with milk before serving. Store the granola at room temperature in an airtight container. Note: Depending on absorbency of grains, it may be necessary to add a small amount of extra milk as the cereal cooks.

MRS. KATHERINE HERMAN’s (KATHERINE SHERIDAN)

FRANCIS MARION

RECEPTION PUNCH

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 quart can frozen orange juice

3 quarts ice water

1 6-ounce can frozen lemon juice

or juice of 18 lemons

2 (No. 5) cans (a No. 5 can =

56 ounces) pineapple juice

4 quarts carbonated water or

ginger ale

2 cups sugar, dissolved in 2 cups water (if desired)

Mix stock thoroughly and chill. When ready to serve, pour half the quantity over large lump of ice in punch bowl and add 2 quarts carbonated water or ginger ale. Use other half of stock and two morequarts of carbonated water or ginger ale as needed. (This keeps the punch “alive.”) Add the sugar only if more sweetening is desired. (If to be used as a base for punch “with spirits,” omit sugar and substitute alcoholic beverage for pineapple juice – about 4 quarts.) Makes about 100 servings.

RULES FOR PRESERVING –

NETTIE ISABEL HILL

Y.W.C.A. Cooking School,

New Haven, Connecticut

1. Buy good jars with tight covers. 2. Use fresh rubbers each season. 3. Select fruit carefully. Do not use over-ripe or decaying fruit. 4. Have all utensils ready for instant use. 5. Fill jars with hot water, fit rubber and cover, seal, wipe dry and invert to be sure they are airtight. 6. To sterilize jars, remove cover and place jar and cover in a saucepan filled with cold water. Bring slowly to the boiling point and leave them standing in this water till ready to use. 7. While jars are sterilizing, prepare fruit by washing, paring, coring, etc., according to kind. 8. First Method: Cook only a small amount at a time (keeps shape better) in water to cover.

9. When the fruit is tender, add sugar, one-half or one-fourth measure to taste. Cook till the sugar is dissolved, then fill jars carefully with the fruit and pour in the syrup to fill the jar. Run a silver fork down the inside of the jar to allow air to escape. Put the fitted rubber in place and add more boiling syrup to overflow. Place cover and seal.

10. Second Method: Prepare jars as before, make a syrup of the sugar and water and boil three minutes. Place fruit in jars as soon as prepared and pour the syrup over it. Adjust tops of jars loosely, place the jars on a rack in a saucepan, and fill the saucepan nearly to the tops of the jars with warm water. Bring the water to the boiling point, and cook until the fruit is tender, time variable. Let air bubbles out as before, fill jars to overflowing with more syrup or boiling water, or use the contents of one jar to fill the others. Seal and wipe dry, then invert for 24 hours to be sure they are air tight.