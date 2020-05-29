Some disaster preparedness items exempt from sales tax for one week

The 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins today, Friday, May 29, and extends through Thursday, June 4.



During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. However, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.



Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

The 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.



For more information and a list of qualifying items, visit the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday page of the Florida Department of Revenue website.