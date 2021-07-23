Short on time? Try Round Steak with Creamy Gravy for Crockpot

From Northside Baptist Church, we have Round Steak with Gravy from Lillian Cleghorn. Thank you, ma’am, for all your wonderful recipes. You could round out this meal with potatoes or rice along with a green vegetable or salad.

From Plains Pot Pourri, Plains, Georgia, we have Mrs. Harrison Smith’s Shrimp Jambalaya. This looks pretty good.

Zucchini Carpaccio out of Field to Feast from Desoto Lakes Organics and Jessica’s Farm Stand is a wonderful cold platter of freshly sliced zucchini with oil, feta cheese, and seasonings. Be very careful with the mandolin slicing the paper-thin slices. Do not let children experiment with this one!

From New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock, we have Nancy Payne’s Chicken Salad.

Gazpacho Salad Mold from Savannah Style will be a great cold dish fit for the king, be he royalty or the beloved king of your own little castle, during these balmy days of summer. It will take a little preplanning but will be well worth the trouble.

Jello cake from Nancy Pilat in What’s Cookin’? is quick and versatile. It takes on whatever flavor you wish.

Bruncheon Eggs from Savannah Style uses eggs, sausage, cheese and French bread. You layer the ingredients and refrigerate overnight. Then bake it for a little under an hour at 350 degrees.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

ROUND STEAK

WITH CREAMY GRAVY

FOR CROCKPOT

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

2 pounds round steak

1 package (1-1/2 ounces) onion soup mix

1/4 cup water

1 can cream of mushroom soup

Cut steak into five serving pieces and place in Crockpot. Mix dry onion soup mix with water and mushroom soup. Pour over meat. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours.

MRS. HARRISON SMITH’S

SHRIMP JAMBALAYA

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

2 pounds fresh shrimp

2 tablespoons peanut oil

3 medium onions, chopped

3 small cloves garlic, chopped

8 stalks celery, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 No. 2-1/2 can tomatoes

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon thyme

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 small can of pimentos

1 4-ounce can mushrooms

In a large skillet with close-fitting lid, put peanut oil. When hot, add onions and garlic. When onions begin to turn yellow, add 3/4 of the celery, including leaves. Add green pepper and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes, bay leaves, thyme, chili powder, salt and pepper (to taste). Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add cleaned shrimp, pimentos, and mushrooms. Cook 7 minutes. Serve over hot rice.

DESOTO LAKES ORGANICS AND JESSICA’S FARM STAND’S

(SARASOTA)

ZUCCHINI CARPACCIO

Recipe from Field to Feast

2 medium zucchini, stem tops and bottoms removed, sliced paper-thin with mandolin or V-slicer

1/2 lemon, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 basil leaves, torn into small

pieces

4 mint leaves, torn into small pieces

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

Arrange zucchini slices on a serving plate. Sprinkle with lemon zest and juice, then drizzle with oil. Season with salt and pepper and evenly distribute herbs over the plate. Top with feta.

NANCY PAYNE’S CHICKEN SALAD

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

2 cups cooked chicken, chopped

1 can Mandarin oranges, drained

1 cup grapes, peeled and cut in half

1 4-ounce package almond slivers

1-1/2 cups sour cream

2 tablespoons Miracle Whip

1/4 cup celery, finely chopped

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients and chill. Serves on bed of lettuce.

GAZPACHO SALAD MOLD

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.`

3 envelopes unflavored gelatin

18 ounces canned tomato juice

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

Tabasco, to taste

2 medium tomatoes, peeled and diced (1-1/4 cups)

1 large cucumber, pared and diced (1-1/2 cups)

1 medium green pepper, diced (3/4 cup)

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped chives

3 large ripe avocados

Lemon juice

1/2 cup bottled oil and vinegar dressing

Watercross, for garnish

In medium saucepan, sprinkle gelatin over 3/4 cup tomato juice to soften. Place over low heat, stirring constantly until gelatin is dissolved. Remove from heat. Stir in remaining tomato juice, vinegar, salt and a few drops of Tabasco. Set in a bowl of ice, stirring occasionally, until mixture is consistency of unbeaten egg white, about 15 minutes.

Fold in tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, onion and chives until well blended. Pour into 1-1/2 quart mold that has been rinsed in cold water. Refrigerate until firm, at least 8 hours.

To unmold, run a small spatula around edge of mold. Just before serving, peel and slice avocado. Brush with lemon juice. Arrange around salad and pour dressing over it. Garnish with watercress.

NANCY PILAT’S JELLO CAKE

Recipe from

The Apopka Woman’s Club

WHAT’S COOKIN’?

1 package yellow cake mix

1 package lemon Jello

2/3 cup Wesson oil

2/3 cup water

1 teaspoon lemon or vanilla flavoring

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

4 eggs

Mix cake and Jello together. Add Wesson oil, water and flavoring. Beat two minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating slightly after each addition. Bake 350 degrees F for one hour. Pan should be greased and preferably an angel cake or tube pan. Any other cake mix or Jello may be used to get a different flavor.

BRUNCHEON EGGS

(Sausage, Eggs, Cheese)

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

6 eggs

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 pound sausage, mild or hot

3 or 4 slices French bread, cubed and sautéed in melted butter

1 to 1-1/2 cups sharp cheese, grated

Beat eggs, milk, salt and mustard. Saute and drain sausage. Layer bread, cheese and sausage in greased 9 x 13-inch dish. Pour milk and egg mixture over all. Refrigerate overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.