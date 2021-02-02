Suspect, victim identified in shooting death in Apopka

A suspect and the victim have been identified in the Sunday, January 31, shooting death in Apopka, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.



A warrant is now out for the arrest of Travone Jermal Simmons, 19, for the death of the victim now identified as Deontae Holmes, 26.



On Sunday, January 31, at 11:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200-block of E. 17th Street in Apopka in reference to a shooting. Holmes was found shot by a suspect or suspects who then fled the area. Holmes suffered grave injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.



Anyone who has information on Simmons may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 by calling Crimeline at 800-423 TIPS.