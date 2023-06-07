Sheriff’s deputies discover human remains in Apopka area

While responding to a call about a different matter, sheriff’s deputies discovered human remains in the Apopka area.

On Monday, June 5, around 5:40 p.m., deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were called to West Celeste Street for a report of a runaway juvenile. While looking for the juvenile, they discovered unrelated human remains in the 2000 block of South Hawthorne Avenue.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Details about the deceased person are unknown at this time.

