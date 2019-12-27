Sheeler Auto Repair suggests a New Year’s resolution for you and your car in 2020

January 2020 is knocking on our door. It’s a time for fresh starts and new projects. People are planning their New Year’s Resolutions from spending more time with family to joining the local gym. We all have ways in which we want to improve our lives in the upcoming year. As we look to better our lives and those around us, there is one thing that we often take for granted and may not be thinking about — our vehicle.

Our cars are a part of our family; trusty and true for years on end as we drive to school, work, vacation, soccer fields, and countless trips to shopping centers and grocery stores. Unfortunately, they need maintenance to run smoothly. If your car made it through 2019, here are some important annual car maintenance tasks to think about for 2020.

1. Keep up with your car’s fluid changes.

Oil, brake fluid, coolant, transmission, and other fluid changes are more than routine services. The prevention is worth its weight in gold when it comes to protecting your car.

2. Check on your car’s tires and wheels

A little wobble or vibration is not a minor issue. It means either a tire, rim, or some part of your suspension is out of alignment. So please have all suspension and tire problems checked as soon as you can to avoid more costly repairs.

3. Schedule regular check-ups for your car

Checkups identify signs of wear on your vehicle that may lead to a breakdown or component damage.

4. Keep your car clean

This is about more than aesthetics. Dirt and road grime can cause your car’s exterior to wear and lead to rust. Preserving the interior of your car is important too; for comfort and to ensure you maintain your car’s overall value.

5. Address your car’s minor problems early

It’s easy to hear a strange noise in your vehicle and hope that it will go away. Unfortunately, this rarely happens. The potential consequences of ignoring problems can be catastrophic. A visit to the mechanic doesn’t have to be scary. Building a relationship with a car care service center you can trust is important.

6. Don’t put off minor maintenance or needed repair work

Doing so can lead to larger problems and larger repair bills in the end. Fix what’s wrong and your car will last a lot longer. Car ownership should be fun, not a hassle. Staying on schedule with your vehicle maintenance takes minimal effort, but it’s worth every second.

7. Quit texting while driving

Far too many drivers have a habit of typing and sending texts while behind the wheel. With the New Year, it’s a good time to turn over a new leaf in this area, as it is extremely unsafe for you and others.

8. Go somewhere new

Though all of the above resolutions can help you enjoy your car more and keep you safe, they do require some work and some effort. So, make sure you also find some time to enjoy your vehicle by taking a road trip to some place you’ve never been.

