Sheeler Auto Repair encourages preventive maintenance during the hot summer months

Summer’s high temperatures can take a toll on everyone and everything, including your vehicles. The extreme Florida heat can push a car past its limits, and that can lead to some drivers finding themselves stranded at the roadside.

The professionals at Sheeler Auto Repair know that keeping an eye on everyday wear and tear can stop small problems from becoming expensive headaches. Regular car maintenance can help keep you safe while on the road, improve gas mileage, and boost resale value when it comes time to trade it in.

The staff at Sheeler Auto Repair is always practicing safe distancing and has implemented ways to limit the contact mechanics have with customers. They encourage you to call ahead. Walk-ins are always available, but it’s helpful to try to set an appointment. This will cut down on the time you’ll need to spend checking your vehicle in. If you’re faced with maintenance issues or a breakdown, know their staff is ready to assist you with safety measures in place.

If you’re planning a late summer vacation, be sure to schedule a pre-trip inspection that’s performed by their certified technicians. Summer’s heat, dust, and stop-and-go traffic will take their toll on your vehicle. Regular maintenance, especially during the hot summer months, can help avoid unnecessary breakdowns.

In order to maintain your vehicle’s warranty from the dealer, there’s no need to take it back to the dealership for these services. As long as you have your vehicle maintained and have the service records to show all performed services, there’s no question as to whether or not your vehicle’s warranty remains in effect.

Sheeler Auto Repair is owned and operated by brothers Demetrius and Odysseus Vergos. Since their beginning in 1998, they have been helping their customers maintain and repair their automobiles and fleet vehicles. They’re a full-service automotive repair facility, providing repairs and maintenance on all vehicles, cars, trucks, SUVs and imports, and are dedicated to personal service and quality repairs done in a timely and affordable manner.

Sheeler Auto Repair, being an independent repair facility, can and will keep their prices under the dealerships’ in order to benefit their customers. If you have a service book that came with your vehicle, Sheeler Auto Repair will be happy to record any information needed during that service visit. They also keep all your service records in their computer system and will provide you with a copy at the time of service.

For over twenty years, this family business has offered everything from minor preventative maintenance service to complete engine overhauls, rear end work, and everything in between. When you bring your car in for service, you will deal directly with the owners. No middlemen in between. And, you won’t find a service manager working off bonuses and margins that usually are a result from employees being pressured by corporate executives to increase sales at all costs.

Sheeler Auto Repair is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they pride themselves on being open all day Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the customers that cannot make it in during the workweek.

Call Sheeler Auto Repair today at 407-880-5784 to schedule your next maintenance check or repair service. They are conveniently located at 1908 S. Orange Blossom Trail, just minutes from the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Apopka.

