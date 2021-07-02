Several thousand expected for city of Apopka’s July 4th celebration

At least 5,000 people are expected to turn up at the city of Apopka’s July 4th celebration Sunday, July 4, 7-9 p.m. at the Apopka amphitheater.

The Independence Day celebration will feature a free family-friendly concert by Midnight Mayhem beginning at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Midnight Mayhem plays a variety of the biggest hits from the past 50 years.

In 2020, the fireworks display was cancelled twice due to the pandemic. The first time was for July 4, but then the city of Apopka decided to schedule the show for Labor Day, only to call off the event again.

With the city of Altamonte Springs canceling its Red Hot & Boom fireworks event this year, the number of guests heading to the Apopka amphitheater is expected to swell.

Brian Forman, city of Apopka recreation director, said that because Red Hot & Boom was canceled, more people would flock to the city of Apopka fireworks event.

The city of Altamonte Springs’ Red Hot & Boom usually pulls thousands of people to the area around Uptown Altamonte and inside Cranes Roost Park, according to the city of Altamonte Springs’s website. The source also confirms this year’s installment was cancelled “due to the event size and timing constraints.”

On average, more than 5,000 people attend the city of Apopka’s fireworks spectacular annually. That number includes people attending the concert and others tailgating by their cars in the parking lot.

If the weather is good, between 8,000 and 10,000 might come, Forman said.

The Apopka amphitheater is located at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka, at the Northwest Recreation Complex.

Zambelli Fireworks is the city contractor managing fireworks display.

Guests are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Food, beer, and wine will be on sale.

