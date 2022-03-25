Seven ingredients are needed for Week-Night Chicken Florentine

Week Night Chicken Florentine appears to be a tasty dish that you can fix pretty quickly and be happy with the results. We thank Donna Roberts for her recipe that we found in Feeding the Flock from New Vision Community Church.

Miniature Meatball Stew from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka. We thank the ladies of the Sertoma Club for their recipes.

Blue Cheese Potatoes from Preserving the Big Potato looks to be a great recipe for potato lovers, which I am. I would use regular raw potatoes, and peel and cut into chunks. I must confess, I have never been accused of being a sophisticated cook.

The recipe for Sweet Potato Supreme from Mary Francis Mancuso in Preserving the Big Potato looks great. I’ll bet you could get away with using sweet potatoes you have boiled in a pot or even roasted in the oven if you wanted to do that.

You will find Judy Peeler’s Broccoli Slaw Salad is crunchy and delicious. Our friends at New Vision Community Church put together their cookbook, Feeding the Flock, and share their recipes with us.

From Betty Crocker’s 1950 Cookbook, try the Apple Pie. What could be more American than this lovely dessert that is treasured by all? There are three variations: traditional, green apple, and deep dish.

Bread and Butter Pickles from Plains Pot Pourri doesn’t look very complicated. I imagine Mrs Jordan would let them sit for a month to six weeks for the flavor to develop before eating.

DONNA ROBERTS’ WEEK NIGHT CHICKEN FLORENTINE

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

3 boneless chicken breast halves

1 box chopped frozen spinach

1/2 box bow tie pasta

1 jar Alfredo sauce or Parmesan garlic white sauce

1/2 pound fresh or small can of mushrooms

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese

Cut chicken into large bite-size pieces and cook in microwave on medium-high approximately 10-12 minutes, until completely cooked, turning occasionally. While chicken is cooking, place spinach in saucepan with water to boil. Lower heat and simmer. In a large saucepan, bring approximately two quarts water to boil. Add bow tie pasta and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. When chicken, spinach and pasta are cooked, drain liquids from all. Return chicken, spinach and pasta to the large saucepan. Pour in the Alfredo sauce or Parmesan garlic sauce and mix together. Add mushrooms. Cook and stir over low heat about three minutes, until all ingredients are heated and well mixed. Serves four. This goes great with salad and garlic bread.

MINIATURE MEATBALL STEW

Recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 envelope dried onion soup mix, divided

1 pound ground beef

2 cups cubed potatoes

1/2 small onion, diced

1 large or 2 small carrots,

diagonally sliced

1 stalk celery, diagonally sliced

1 bay leaf, crushed

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon thyme or oregano

1 tablespoon red table wine

(optional)

1 tablespoon corn starch

Mix half an envelope of onion soup mix with 1/4 cup water. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until well blended. Add heated soup mix to ground chuck, mix well and mold into small meatballs. In a large saucepan over low heat, sauté meatballs until done and set aside. Brown potatoes in pan drippings. Return meatballs to saucepan; add onions, carrots, celery and enough water to cover, and boil 5 minutes. Reduce heat, adding remaining soup mix, salt, pepper, bay leaf, thyme and wine. Simmer 30 to 45 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Blend corn starch with 2 tablespoons water until smooth. Stir into hot liquid in saucepan and cook over medium heat until clear and bubbly. Makes 4 to 5 servings.

BLUE CHEESE POTATOES

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

1 package (1 pound, 4 ounces)

refrigerated new potato wedges

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup blue cheese dressing

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Drizzle potatoes with oil, tossing to coat. Place potatoes evenly in 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Bake at 450 degrees for 25 minutes. Transfer potatoes to a serving bowl. Toss with dressing and pepper. Sprinkle with blue cheese.

FETA CHEESE POTATOES:

Substitute Ranch dressing for blue cheese and crumbled Feta cheese for crumbled blue cheese. Yield: 4 servings.

MARY FRANCIS MANCUSO’S SWEET POTATO SUPREME

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup quick cooking oatmeal

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup butter (room temperature)

2 (40 ounces) cans sweet potatoes, drained

2 cups fresh cranberries

2 cups cooking apples peeled, cored, and sliced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cinnamon, flour, brown sugar, oatmeal, pecans, and butter together until the mixture is crumbly. In a greased 2 quart casserole, layer half the sweet potatoes, half the cranberries, and half the apple slices. Sprinkle evenly with half the crumbs mixture. Repeat the layers. Bake uncovered for 35 minutes or until the top is lightly browned.

JUDY PEELER’S

BROCCOLI SLAW SALAD

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

Salad:

1 package broccoli slaw

3 green onions, sliced

2 to 3 ounce package Oriental

flavor Ramen noodles, separated from seasoning packet

1/2 to 1 cup sunflower seed

1/3 cup slivered almonds

Crush noodles in package. Mix all salad ingredients together 40 to 45 minutes before eating.

Dressing:

1 cup oil

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup vinegar

2 flavor packets from Ramen

noodle package, Oriental flavor

Mix dressing ingredients and refrigerate for up to two hours before serving over slaw.

BETTY CROCKER’S APPLE PIE

Recipe from Betty Crocker’s Picture Cook Book, Copyright 1950

Filling for 9-inch pie:

Mix together 3/4 to 1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon or nutmeg

Mix above sugar and spices lightly through 6 to 7 cups sliced apples

Heap the apple mixture in pastry- lined pan

1 tablespoon lemon juice

(if needed)

Dot (distribute tiny bits of butter over top of filling) with 1-1/3 table spoons butter

Select tart, juicy apples. Peel apples, quarter them, take out cores, and slice them thin (1/4-inch thick). Sprinkle with a little water if apples are dry. Use the smaller or larger amount of sugar according to sweetness of apples and desired taste. If the apples you are using are not tart, you can sprinkle one tablespoon of lemon juice evenly over the fruit.

Cover fruit with top crust. Bake at 425 degrees (hot oven) for 50 to 60 minutes until crust is nicely browned and apples are cooked through (test with fork). Serve warm or cold. Pie may be topped with cream, whipped cream, or ice cream.

BETTY CROCKER’S

Green Apple Pie:

Follow apple pie recipe above except use about 1/2 cup MORE sugar for tart green apples and only 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg or cinnamon. If apples are extra juicy, mix about 2 tablespoons flour with the sugar to thicken the juice.

BETTY CROCKER’S

Deep Dish Apple Pie:

Follow apple pie recipe above except use about double the amount of filling. Bake in individual casseroles 2 inches deep or an 8-inch or 9-inch round baking dish 2 inches deep. Line sides but not bottom with pastry, having it come up over edge of pan to seal to top crust. Add filling, sprinkle with 1 to 2 tablespoons water, and cover with top crust. Bake at 425 degrees (hot oven) 45 to 50 minutes.

MRS. JAMES JORDAN’S BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

8 onions, sliced

4 quarts cucumbers

3 cups vinegar

3 cups sugar

1 tablespoon mustard seed

1 tablespoon celery seed

4 tablespoons salt

3 tablespoons pickling spice

Let liquid get hot, pour in onions and cucumbers and let come to a full, rolling boil.

Put in hot, sterilized jars while boiling. Yield: 8 pints.