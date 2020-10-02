Serve Winona Genton’s Pot Roast in Foil over noodles or mashed potatoes

Winona Genton’s Pot Roast in Foil from New Visions Community Church’s Feeding the Flock is different in that you seal the beef in heavy-duty foil. Add an envelope of dry onion soup, a can of mushroom soup, a little water, then place the foil package of meat in an oven pan or casserole dish. Cook the meat in the oven for an hour and a half or so at 350 degrees. Serve over mashed potatoes or noodles.

Northside Baptist compiled their favorite recipes in a booklet, and one of them is Tuscan Chicken and Beans from Val Smith.

Carrots and Brussels Sprouts with orange zest and brown sugar fixed on top of the stove are compliments of Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites.

Cauliflower Milanese, found in Savannah Style, calls for two heads of cauliflower, seasonings, butter and Parmesan cheese. The cauliflower is broken up and cooked before being put into a hot oven for 10 to 15 minutes to brown.

Thanks to Northside Baptist Church for Doris Conduff’s Taco Dip. This dip combines ground beef, refried beans, and salsa with cheese on top. It seems to be quick and easy, served up hot, and just right for company or any other celebration. Maybe an evening’s treat for the family? (Where are my chips?)

Easy Bread is a recipe that Bonnie Milliken shares in Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook. It calls for any beverage on which you care to base your bread.

Barbara Ritshie shares her pumpkin dessert in New Vision’s Feeding the Flock. It looks interesting and should be good for our fall weather just around the corner.

Lillian Cleghorn’s Puppy Mix is not for the puppy! It is for you and the kids, be they eight or eighty! It sounds like not only a lot of fun but also very tasty. This one is also from our Northside Baptist Church friends.

WINONA GENTON’S

POT ROAST IN FOIL

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2-1/2 or 3 pound pot roast (rump roast)

1 package dry onion soup mix

1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup

Heavy duty foil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place meat on large piece of foil. Spread undiluted soup over meat, then sprinkle with dry onion soup mix. Wrap in foil, sealing with double fold. Place seam side up in large baking pan, adding a little water. Bake for 1-1/2 hours or until tender. When done, lift roast from foil and strain gravy. Slice pot roast and place in casserole or ovenproof serving dish. Spoon some of the gravy over meat, cover and keep warm in oven. Dilute gravy if too thick. Serve gravy with meat and either mashed potatoes or noodles. Makes six servings.

VAL SMITH’S

TUSCAN CHICKEN & BEANS

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1 sprig fresh rosemary

OR… 3/4 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 pound frozen chicken tenderloins, thawed

Cooking spray

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 19-ounce can canellini beans (Progresso)

1/8 cup julienne cut sun-dried tomatoes (not oil-packed)

1 can reduced sodium chicken broth

4 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup water

Snip rosemary or crumble dried rosemary. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces. Pre-heat a large, fairly deep sauté pan for two to three minutes over medium-high heat. Spray pan. Add chicken, sprinkle with rosemary and pepper. Cook three to four minutes until done. Add garlic and onion powder. Stir in beans, broth, and tomatoes. In a small cup, combine cornstarch and water. Add to pan stirring constantly. Bring to a boil. Add red pepper flakes, if desired. Reduce heat, simmer five minutes. Serve with salad and warm Italian bread.

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

AND BABY CARROTS

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1 (8-ounce) package frozen Brussels sprouts

1 (9-ounce) package frozen baby carrots

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

Cook Brussels sprouts and carrots according to package directions; drain vegetables.

Bring brown sugar, orange zest, and orange juice to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Toss with vegetables. Serve warm.

Makes 4 servings.

CAULIFLOWER MILANESE

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

2 heads cauliflower

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Boiling water

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Ground white pepper

Wash cauliflower and break into florets. Place in saucepan with salt and sugar, adding boiling water to a depth of 1/2-inch. Bring to a boiling point and cook uncovered for five minutes. Cover and cook 10 minutes until barely tender. Place drained florets in buttered shallow baking dish. Cover with melted butter and sprinkle with cheese and pepper. Bake in a preheated 450-degree Fahrenheit oven until slightly brown, about 10 to 15 minutes.

DORIS CONDUFF’S TACO DIP

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church

1 package Taco seasoning mix

1 pound ground beef, browned and drained

1 15-ounce can refried beans

3/4 can salsa

1 8-ounce package shredded cheddar cheese

Layer meat and seasonings on bottom of baking dish. Layer beans and salsa next with cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees until cheese is melted throughout. Serve warm with chips.

BONNIE MILLIKEN’S EASY BREAD

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 package yeast

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups any beverage*

3-plus cups flour

1 tablespoon honey, depending on how sweet the beverage

1 tablespoon oil

Enough oil to coat inside of bowl

Mix all ingredients. Knead on slightly floured surface, using enough extra flour to make not sticky. Allow dough to rise in oiled bowl. Punch down. Put into greased bread baking pan. Raise until bread reaches the top of pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Yield: 1 loaf

*Using regular beverages: Coke, Root Beer, Sparkling Club Soda, cider, juices, even diet soda instead of water.

BARBARA RITSHIE’S

PUMPKIN DESSERT

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 (15-ounce) can solid pack pumpkin

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (cinnamon, ginger, cloves, etc. or just use the mix)

1 cup chocolate chips (optional)

1 package yellow or white cake mix

1 stick butter cut into chunks

1-1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

In a mixing bowl, combine first five ingredients. Transfer to a greased 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with dry cake mix and sprinkle with chunks of butter. Top with walnuts. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until a knife entered into the middle comes out clean. If you choose to use the chocolate chips, put them in after the first five ingredients. You can also serve this with ice cream, Cool Whip, or whipped cream.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S PUPPY MIX

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1 stick butter

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup peanut butter

1 box Crispix Cereal

1 cup powdered sugar

1 jar (14-16 ounce) roasted peanuts

Melt butter, chocolate chips, and peanut butter. Pour mixture over Crispix Cereal and mix to coat. Let cool approx. 15 minutes or longer. Pour powdered sugar over mixture and add peanuts, stir and serve. Fun to make and delightful to eat.