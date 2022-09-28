Orange County mayor gives update on Hurricane Ian for Wednesday, September 28

Orange County Mayor Jerry L Demings gives an update on Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, September 28.

Weather update

Orange County government remains at a hurricane warning. A tornado watch is also in effect for Orange County until 5 p.m. this evening. Flood watches are also in effect.

Rainfall is projected to be as much as 24 inches

Wind threat remains high, potential strong tropical force winds and frequent hurricane force gusts expected this evening

Sustained winds of 95 mph possible by tomorrow

Dangerous winds are expected at 2 p.m. today. Orange County Government urges residents to limit travel during this time, due to strong winds. Hurricane Ian is a multi-day threat of dangerous widespread flooding, rain and tornadoes. For more information, stay tuned to local media and visit the National Weather Services

Evacuations

Orange County Fire Rescue is again visiting mobile/manufactured home communities, as well as neighborhoods in low-lying areas with historic issues of flooding, to urge residents to evacuate. Public safety partners, in conjunction with LYNX, will assist these residents in evacuation.

Residents in these areas are requested to evacuate due to expected flooding rains and hurricane-force winds. Those with homes in unsafe areas should consider staying with a friend, family member, or plan an evacuation route to an emergency shelter . Residents should relocate no later than 2 p.m. today.

Shelters

Residents seeking shelter are urged to do so earlier rather than later. For Orange County residents requiring a Special Needs/Medical Shelter please dial 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111.

For a complete list of shelters, addresses and important information on what to bring with you to a shelter, visit ocfl.net/shelters

Power outages

Losing power because of a hurricane can be a huge inconvenience and safety hazard. When possible, report outages to your electric provider in Orange County.

Generatory safety

Residents are urged to take precaution while using portable generators. Although generators are extremely useful tools, they can also be extremely dangerous if not used correctly. Orange County is asking residents to take a moment to review these important generator safety tips

Review the owner’s manual and follow all instructions that come with your generator.

Never use a generator indoors or in partially enclosed spaces or where people or animals are present. Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent carbon monoxide build-up in the home.

Always connect a generator to the appliances with heavy-duty extension cords.

Never store fuel for your generator in your house, and do not store fuels near a fuel-burning appliance.

Before refueling the generator, turn it off and let it cool down. Gasoline spilled on a hot engine can ignite.

For more storm preparedness information, visit ocfl.net/storm

Traffic lights

Residents that approach an intersection with traffic signals that are not functioning normally, follow these rules:

Flashing Red: If the traffic signal is flashing red, treat it as a stop sign and come to a complete stop at the intersection. Look carefully in all directions before proceeding. Other directions may have a different type of signal indication.

Flashing Yellow: If the traffic signal is flashing yellow, proceed cautiously through the intersection. You should also slow down and observe cross streets to determine if it is safe to proceed.

Inoperable (No Lights): If the traffic signal is completely inoperable, treat it as a 4-Way STOP. Remember that other drivers may not know how to react when a traffic signal is inoperable. Always stay alert and proceed cautiously through an intersection. No matter the condition of a traffic signal, you should always observe cross streets and other drivers to make sure you can proceed safely.

Residents can report inoperable lights by dialing 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111.