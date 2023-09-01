September 2023 obituary

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

PIERCINE FLEURIDOR, 88, of Apopka, Florida passed away on August 17, 2023. Mrs. Fleuridor was born on December 25, 1934 in Dessalines, Haiti. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Luc Fleuridor. She is survived by her children Mona Fleuridor, Wilgins Fleuridor, Erick Fleuridor and Anne-Rose Fleuridor; siblings Charles Pierre and Lucienne Alcine; 17 grandchildren as well as 3 great grandchildren.

…

OLIVIA RENTERIA, 75, of Apopka, Florida passed away on August 24, 2023. Mrs. Renteria was born on October 31, 1947 in Cameron County, Texas to the late Raul and Rosa Ybarra. Mrs. Renteria is preceded in death by her son Martin Renteria Jr. She is survived by her loving husband Martin Renteria Sr.; grandchildren Martin Renteria III, who proudly serves in the United States Marine Corp., Jorge Philip Rey Renteria and Mia Paredes; daughter in law Pilar Renteria; as well as her brothers and sisters